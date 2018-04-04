Africa takes bold step forward with free-trade agreement

At the extraordinary summit of the AU that convened in Kigali on March 21, 44 of the 55 member states signed the text of a new African free-trade agreement called the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The complete package of legal instruments includes a founding agreement, protocols on trade in goods and services, with annexes on trade-related rules and procedures, and a dispute settlement mechanism.

What does this development signal and what could change? An objective of the AfCFTA is to boost intra-African trade. It is designed to do so by forging a single continental legal regime for all relevant trade disciplines.

This will include lower tariffs, simplified rules of origin and customs procedures, regulations for trade in services and remedies available to affected private parties.

This is a bold vision but vital for advancing Africa’s economic development and capacity to integrate more effectively into the global economy.

There is still a lot of work to be done before the full arrangement will be in place, but it is an important step in the right direction. Protocols on investment, competition and intellectual property are to be negotiated in the second phase of this initiative. Institutions, including a secretariat, are to be established before ratifications of the agreement can be deposited.

The agreement will enter into force once 22 states have ratified it. The summit hinted that entry into force may happen within a year. It is too early to count tangible benefits to Africa’s exporters, freighters, investors and consumers. If the participating governments implement the obligations agreed on, the Kigali summit will have produced a milestone event.

What are the prospects?

The record regarding intra-African trade and the settlement of trade disputes is not impressive. Integrating unequal partners is difficult. Some are concerned about the loss of tariff revenue and have limited options for growing their local tax base. Intra-Africa trade is a small share of the continent’s total trade. For 2016, intra-trade was 17.6% of Africa’s total trade.