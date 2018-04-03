Opinion

BIG BURDEN

Tax facts: living in poverty in SA and being taxed to death

South Africans pay some of the highest taxes in the world. Here’s how

03 April 2018 - 05:57
Picture: 123RF/RAZIHUSIN
Picture: 123RF/RAZIHUSIN

Tax facts and implications: In 2015, SA’s ratio of total tax to GDP was 27.3% — which means the amount of tax paid by South Africans made up about a third of the total value of all the goods and services produced in the country that year. This is close to double the world average, of 15%. Even Sweden and the UK now have lower tax burdens than SA.

• In terms of personal income tax, South Africans pay the 11th highest globally;

• In terms of company tax, SA is the fifth highest, after Cuba, Cyprus, Hong Kong and Malaysia;

• Indirect (consumption-based) taxes in 2015, such as value-added tax (VAT), excise and fuel levies, are 49th highest in the world, a ratio of 10.8% of the GDP;

• It is estimated that the increase in VAT and implementation of consumption taxes such as the sugar tax will generate about 11.6% more in indirect taxes for the government. This might place SA in the top 30 countries with the highest consumption taxes in the world.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.