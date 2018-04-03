Opinion

CARTOON: Mining charter roadshow

03 April 2018 - 05:30 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday April 3 2018
Mantashe’s snubbing of key interest groups digs a deeper hole for party

The minister’s exclusion of representatives of affected communities reveals ANC’s arrogant style of governance, writes Christopher Rutledge
Opinion
4 days ago

Thumbs up for Ramaphosa’s reform plan

Moody’s sees scope for SA to enter a virtuous cycle of economic growth, fiscal prudence and mounting social cohesion
Features
5 days ago

Black miners fear charter will fall short

Funding reform seen as fundamental to real transformation
Business
9 days ago

WATCH: What Mantashe’s views on the charter mean for mining industry

The Chamber of Mines’ senior executive of public affairs and transformation, Tebello Chabana, talks to Business Day TV to give some insight into the ...
Companies
11 days ago

Door left open on black mine ownership

Gwede Mantashe says target might be systematically raised
Companies
12 days ago

Gwede Mantashe fuzzy on pushing black ownership of mines beyond 30%

The minister, who has made policy certainty his priority, said: ‘Whether we will ever revise that issue is an issue that is ongoing’
National
13 days ago
