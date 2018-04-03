CARTOON: Mining charter roadshow

Naspers was the exception, closing 1.37% lower at R2,891.84 — levels last seen in September 2017; it ended the quarter down 15%
With Nigeria out, would SA be to the AU what Germany is to the EU?
Former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi cries foul over National Economic Development and Labour Council’s application rules
Enoch Godongwana, head of the ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee, says there are many views on the idea of a land tax
Investors fear overspending and share price sinks on news that the company will bid for half of Asanko Gold Ghana and a 9.9% stake in its parent
This compares to a forecast consensus of a R3bn deficit for the month; cumulative trade deficit for the year to date is R26.69bn
Consumers to get relief as final regulations on the expiry of data to be published within a month, Icasa says
As vice-president Mokgweetsi Masisi takes over automatically and is likely to secure a further five-year term in elections in October 2019
Will it be the Kentucky Derby or 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket for the world’s leading jockey?
Upbeat and cheerful, scholarly and artistic Van der Merwe is the world’s only beach calligrapher, writes Thelma Mort
