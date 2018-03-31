How a data mining giant got me horribly wrong

code and the household history," Acxiom said in a statement.

My Acxiom profile has about 750 individual data fields under a dozen categories from "household composition" to "employment and income" and "lifestyle and interests." It categorises me as an "affluent fun-seeker". The accuracy of that description depends on your definition, I suppose, but some of the information is plain wrong.

To start with, I’m 46 years old, not 57. I won’t reveal my wife’s age, but I will confirm that when I got married at age 34, it wasn’t to a teenager. Two children mean we’re not "empty nesters", I drive a diesel car and our boiler is more than 15 years old, not less than five years as Acxiom identifies it as.

This could be a disappointment for the companies, including Tesco supermarket, Twitter, Ford Motor and Facebook to whom Acxiom said it may have provided my data in the past year.

Or maybe not.

Profile errors

The fact that my profile contains errors isn’t necessarily a problem for marketers said Carol Hargreaves, a professor and director of the Data Analytics Consulting Centre at the National University of Singapore. What really matters is the predictions of one’s behaviour, interests and propensity to buy certain kinds of products.

"The things you sell to a male of 46 or a male of 57 are the same," Hargreaves said.

In some potentially key areas, the data is certainly better than a random guess. It predicted that I had just a 5.2% probability of being self-employed, rather than employed. According to official data, about 17% of Britons are self-employed.

Acxiom’s prediction of my household income was also much closer to the actual number than the average published by the Greater London Authority for my electoral ward, or local electoral district, the narrowest official estimate.

But if purchase decisions are driven by lifestyle interests, the data collected on me is of little use to marketers.

My predicted annual car mileage was 12,800KM to 16,000km, based on "modelled probability". This figure echoes the 12,872km that car breakdown group the RAC says the average London motorist drives each year. But it’s more than twice my annual mileage.

Acxiom incorrectly says I don’t have a flat screen TV, something it "derived through modelling", even though a UK government report from 2013 says most households do.

One in seven Britons is a member of a gym, according to a 2017 industry survey; Acxiom reckons there’s a 47.5% chance that I am interested in belonging to a gym. My last subscription expired over a decade ago.

Acxiom also thinks I am more likely to be interested in crossword puzzles — I haven’t done one since the 1980s — than in current affairs, which has been my working life for 20 years.