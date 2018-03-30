Low wages in clothing production need not be a given, and SA could lead this change

The world’s consumers want cheap clothes and fast fashion. Because of its size ($2.5-trillion a year) and low skill requirements, clothing manufacturing is a large employer of low-skilled workers globally.

In SA, 9.2-million people need employment, but the clothing industry currently employs fewer that 100,000 people. Knowing these facts, you’d expect SA to want a bigger piece of the action. But how can this be done?

A few weeks ago, I listened as the executive director of the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE), Ann Bernstein, offered some ideas about this in a presentation of her plan to develop an export-only processing zone in the Eastern Cape.

The proposed zone would focus on low-skill manufacturing, including clothing, by establishing employer-friendly labour market rules so that people could be employed at low wages and part-time.

Businesses in the zone would have to export everything they made to ensure they did not compete with local producers, which would continue to be obliged to pay minimum wages negotiated by big employers and unions — wages that are much higher than those paid in countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia and Ethiopia.