WATCH: Cricket scandals, Steinhoff and Moody’s keep SA talking

Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe and her panel of journalists and editors on the Editing Allowed desk look at some of the stories that made the news this week.

The ball-tampering scandal has shocked cricket fans and led to three Australian cricket team members being sent home.

On the company front, former Steinhoff International CEO Markus Jooste has been left to defend his actions on his own.

Moody’s gave SA a stay of execution when it chose not to downgrade the country’s debt to junk status and changed the outlook for the country to stable. S&P Global Ratings also had some good news, doubling SA’s projected growth rate.

Land invasions in the urban areas in Gauteng and, more recently, in Hermanus in the Western Cape are also in the news.