WATCH: Cricket scandals, Steinhoff and Moody’s keep SA talking

29 March 2018 - 08:32 Business Day TV
Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe and her panel of journalists and editors on the Editing Allowed desk look at some of the stories that made the news this week.

The ball-tampering scandal has shocked cricket fans and led to three Australian cricket team members being sent home.

On the company front, former Steinhoff International CEO Markus Jooste has been left to defend his actions on his own.

Moody’s gave SA a stay of execution when it chose not to downgrade the country’s debt to junk status and changed the outlook for the country to stable. S&P Global Ratings also had some good news, doubling SA’s projected growth rate.

Land invasions in the urban areas in Gauteng and, more recently, in Hermanus in the Western Cape are also in the news.

FT COMMENT: Players not global saints of sport

A far bigger menace to the integrity of cricket than ball-tampering is the threat that bookmakers will bribe players to throw games
Opinion
3 hours ago

‘The Reverend’ Warner now the unwanted man

David Warner has been sunk by sparking one controversy too many
Sport
4 hours ago

Thanks but no thanks, Steinhoff chiefs reply

Shareholders who have lost money might not be happy with it, but Jooste has rights in terms of the Constitution
Companies
3 hours ago

ROB ROSE: Audit angst for Deloitte

Four years after African Bank’s collapse, the hearing into Deloitte’s role begins
Opinion
4 hours ago

Thumbs up for Ramaphosa’s reform plan

Moody’s sees scope for SA to enter a virtuous cycle of economic growth, fiscal prudence and mounting social cohesion
Features
4 hours ago

Rand loses ground as Reserve Bank cuts rate 25 basis points

Economists and analysts had anticipated the move, given the much-improved political and economic outlook
Markets
17 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Land grabs won’t heal deeper problem

Ramaphosa must draw up a blueprint for how he expects an expropriation regime to work
Opinion
4 hours ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.