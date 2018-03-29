How Africa is a rewarding prospect for patient and innovative investors

To be sure, private-equity investing in Africa is not without challenges. Private-equity firms need to have a strong and sustained on-the-ground presence to develop the networks necessary to originate deals, the ability to understand the markets in which target companies are operating and to perform the thorough due-diligence tests required. Local knowledge and an appreciation of the technical aspects of the target companies and their industries is crucial, as is a thorough grasp of the relevant legal and regulatory environment. Smaller, more specialised private-equity funds with this kind of local expertise are able to make the most out of such opportunities.

In the past decade there has been a change in the types of industries and sectors in which private-equity firms invest. Initially, driven particularly by development-finance institutions, the energy, banking and commodities sectors were the greatest areas of focus.

However, according to the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, 25% of investments from 2012 to 2017 were in consumer-related companies in the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, information technology and healthcare sectors.

A further 22% of the investment was allocated to telecommunication services, while utilities attracted 21% and energy received 15% of the capital from private equity investments.

A great number of private equity firms see value in the theme of a growing and urbanising consumer class.

There have been shifts, too, in regional allocations. According to the association, SA’s share of African private-equity deals by value decreased to 15% on average over the period 2010 to 2015, while East, Central and West Africa were beneficiaries of 33% of total investment. West Africa, in particular, has gained attention in recent years.