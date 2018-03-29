EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How much is listeriosis costing SA?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
The AIC drops support for the ANC, in order to punish the party for failing to deliver on its side of the bargain.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The interest rate cut might not indicate a new downward trajectory, yet the real significance is that it does suggest the previous upward trend has been halted.
The Financial Times’s Martin Wolf ponders the threat of a US-China trade war, in a new era of strategic competition. He says the question is whether this will be managed or lead to a breakdown in relations.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Steinhoff management is criticised for not reporting a criminal case to the Hawks. It is accused of merely submitting a section 34 report under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
The simplicity of Uncle Kathy’s grave is so moving. The walls around are configured to the size of his cell on Robben Island. The grave behind his is Hugh Masekela’s, also with simple plaque. #RememberKathrada @KathradaFound pic.twitter.com/LlYRyV4uGY— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) March 28, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.