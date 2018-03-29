CARTOON: Trump card

An analyst blames the strong rand and a lack of confidence after the spate of corporate scandals
A racially transfixed narcissist with a thousand thoughts and few ideas, Julius is capable of saying literally anything
Human rights commission report sets out steps for redress to government, writes Nabeel Allie
Some within the party opposed the proposal, saying it will centralise power and compromise democracy
A net loss of R1bn for the year to December 2017 from a net loss of R89.5m in 2016 resulted in auditors PwC flagging material uncertainty about the firm’s ability to continue as a going concern
This is nearly 2% higher than the last estimate, released in February, but the maize harvest will still be smaller than the 2017 crop
The trade and industry minister blames the food businesses for a lack of compulsory safety standards for processed meat products
The motion to impeach President Edgar Lungu has rekindled tension in Africa’s second-largest copper producer
The trainer or champions is confident West Coast will outrun opponents in Saturday’s $10m sprint at Meydan Racecourse
Audi’s flagship four-door coupe to rival Tesla Model S
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.