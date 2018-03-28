US will pay a high price for Trump’s faulty import tariffs

The US working class is also unlikely to benefit. The US manufacturing sector employed 12.5-million people in 2017, with the car-making sector – a large consumer of steel — employing nearly 1-million workers. In 2017, the US steel industry employed 147,000 people.

While workers should benefit from greater job security and better wages, the effect on the economy is likely to be negligible. Rising margin pressure in the manufacturing sector would likely have a negative effect on profitability as well as employment prospects.

Overall, we expect import tariffs to have a negative effect on US economic growth. The rise in prices will stoke inflation in the economy, making it more likely that the Federal Reserve would raise rates more quickly than the market anticipates.

Our analysis ignores the potential effect from any retaliatory action taken by other countries. The EU has already touted placing an import tariff on several American icons including jeans, bourbon and Harley Davidson motorcycles or, as late-night US talk show host Stephen Colbert put it, "a tax on all men suffering a midlife crisis". The implications of Trump’s proposed tariffs are clear in our view, and we can only hope they are reconsidered.

A review of past US tariff decisions is not encouraging. President George W Bush imposed tariffs on steel imports in 2002 to protect the domestic industry. A subsequent 2003 report from the US International Trade Commission found that the majority of firms surveyed reported "substantial increases" in the price of steel. In addition, 49% of steel-consuming companies reported difficulties sourcing the metal, 32% of manufacturers suffered delays in production, and only 19% of firms managed to pass the price increase on to their customers.

A further report by the CITAC foundation estimated that 200,000 US jobs were lost as a result of the 2001 tariffs, with about one in four of the losses occurring in the metal manufacturing, machinery and equipment, and transportation equipment sectors. Bush reversed the tariffs in 2003.

Tariffs can also have unintended consequences. In 2009, then-president Barack Obama imposed tariffs on Chinese-manufactured tyres.

A report by the Peterson Institute said that they helped create 1,200 jobs. However, an estimated 3,700 jobs were lost in the retail sector. The cost to US consumers was about $1.1bn as tyre prices rose sharply as a result.

Unless Trump decides to water down or reverse his decision, we expect the import tariffs to act as a drag on US economic growth. Inflation forecasts would likely rise, making it more likely that the Fed would raise rates at a faster pace.

While revision is likely to change the fundamental outlook for the US and global economy, we expect these negative incremental revisions to weigh on equity market sentiment.

The recent pull-back in the equity markets is not unexpec-ted. High equity valuations, bullish investor sentiment and extreme positioning are not the necessary ingredients for further gains, especially coming off the back of the very strong performance seen in 2017. We expect volatility to remain elevated in the near-term.

We think the market has underestimated the scope for a rise in inflation in 2018 — both in the US and globally. We also think the market has potentially misjudged the Fed’s desire to normalise interest rate policy. That said, rates should remain low, in absolute and historical terms. We expect the Fed, along with other central banks, to raise rates at a measured pace.

• Lea is head of global equity research at Ashburton Investments.