How MPs are pushing back against the Traditional Courts Bill

Only the Royal Bafokeng Nation and Deputy Judge President Isaac Madondo of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial efficiency enhancement committee were not interrupted.

Prof Thandabantu Nhlapo was able to present on behalf of the Land and Accountability Research Centre but was interrogated by the committee.

The committee also took the unprecedented step of allowing delegates from the National House of Traditional Leaders to question presenters.

Notably less hostile

On March 20, the attitude of the committee was notably less hostile towards the three interested parties that made submissions on the day. Perhaps this was related to who the presenters were: the Congress of Traditional Leaders, the National House of Traditional Leaders and veteran activist Nomboniso Gasa. Or perhaps it was because the committee’s earlier hostility towards stakeholders had caught the media’s attention.

Many committee members objected vehemently to the new opt-out mechanism. Sibusiso Mncwabe of the National Freedom Party noted: "That clause on its own invalidates the whole thing. It says … you have an option to respect your king or disrespect your king.

"Because to me if you will not attend when summoned, that is the highest level of disrespect. Why do we have to institutionalise this disrespect and put it in black and white to say you have an option to attend or to opt out? Why have a traditional court in the first place if it is optional?"

Most committee members echoed the view that people will only use traditional courts if they are forced to.

Other committee members based their objection to opting out on the ideal that a community is a group of people who share values. Thus, if people decide to opt out of a traditional court, they do not share the community’s values and should live somewhere else.

This view is ahistorical and ignores SA’s colonial and apartheid history. The Natives Administration Act of 1927 created tribes, while the Bantu Authorities Act of 1951 created tribal authorities with defined geographical jurisdictions. Both processes involved violent forced removals, land dispossession and the imposition of chiefs who complied with colonial and apartheid terms at the expense of legitimate leaders who refused to do so.

Albert Luthuli, for example, was deposed when he refused to co-operate with tribal authorities. Many people were forced to live under chiefs whom they did not recognise and were lumped together with communities with which they shared neither history nor culture.

After the democratic transition, tribes became traditional communities, while tribal authorities became traditional councils in terms of the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act of 2003. Traditional councils have the same geographic jurisdictions as their "tribal" predecessors.

The legacy of the violent imposition of tribal authorities remains very much alive.

Apartheid distortions of custom

David Matsepe of the DA, who is not a member of the justice committee, was the only MP who seemed to welcome the opt-out mechanism, noting that it found its dictates in the Constitution. All laws, including the Traditional Courts Bill, must be in line with the Constitution and this is indeed one of the objectives of the bill.

The committee appears determined to reel back to the discredited 2008 version of the bill and superimpose it on rural people. Yet the 2008 version was rejected by rural people and five provinces, not because they were against chiefs or traditional courts, but because the bill sought to entrench apartheid distortions of custom.

The committee is also ignoring the Constitutional Court’s approach to "living customary law", which breaks from SA’s apartheid past in that it emanates from the people, not the state.

The 2008 version of the bill cannot be passed by Parliament because it is in flagrant breach of the Constitution.

• Duda is a researcher with the Land and Accountability Research Centre in the department of public law at UCT.