Cricket discovers impermanence of its moral pedestal

The occult arts of reverse swing arrive when there is an attempt to get an older ball to swing in an unusual way. Sometimes this can happen naturally (and there are permissible ways of achieving this, like wetting one side of the ball) but sometimes reverse swing appears mysteriously and without explanation.

This usually gets television commentators hot and bothered. "It’s reversing!" they exclaim breathlessly as though they’re admiring a lunar eclipse. Or they say "It’s reversing as early as the 28th over," in an awe-struck tone.

The back story to the big Newlands kerfuffle was that in the previous two Tests, Aussie bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were very successful with a reverse-swinging older ball.

In the first Test at Kingsmead, the Australians asked for the ball to be changed and the umpires agreed to do so, leading to behind-the-hand speculation about them being more effective in tampering with the ball they’d just been given than with the one they’d just had.

Questions are now being asked. England cricketer Stuart Broad is asking about the Australians’ propensity to achieve reverse swing in the least propitious circumstances.

The implication is clear: the Aussies have been fiddling with the ball for far longer than anyone realised. And there is now incriminating footage thanks to an on-the-ball cameraman and producer.

There is a back story behind the back story, and it concerns cricket’s stuffy approach to morality. An entire moral lexicon gets handed down from generation to generation in this vocabulary. They are told about "fair play" and are taught to respond to lapses in morality with "it’s not cricket".

Cricketers are ideally meant to be self-policing during matches. They are expected to "walk" (give themselves out) without the intervention of an umpire if they’ve given a difficult-to-see chance to a fielder nearby. Ideally, the run-out of a nonstriker is meant to be preceded by a warning. The game is full of moral booby-traps to which there is only one correct answer.

But in this morally relativistic age, one man’s wrongdoing is another man’s opportunity. Morality is not eternal or absolute, it is culturally defined, slippery and blurred around the edges.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in football. The world’s professional footballers are, by and large, craven pragmatists. They dive for penalties. They feign injuries in an attempt to have opposition players sanctioned heavily. They protest when they are ruled off-side. No ruse or scam is apparently too low.

Cricket, with its history and moral baggage, is seen to operate on a higher moral plane than soccer. Perhaps this difference is imagined rather than real, in supporters’ heads rather than on the ground.

So maybe the problem is viewing cricket through an antiquated moral lens.

The game is now, with its Indian Premier League emeralds and rubies, all about money. Less than a year ago, these very Australian players were trapped in an unedifying lockout over money with Cricket Australia.

The game now is about green, agents and tattooing a wife or girlfriend’s name across the knuckles. It is about behaving as badly as possible while getting away with it.

Members of this Australian cricket team were talking about "crossing a line" in relation to sledging earlier in the Test series with a sophistry that would have dazzled Greek philosophers. Which tends to suggest that cricket is getting more and more like football.

The mistake is thinking that it was ever different.

Cricket supporters are now squarely in the universe of meme fodder. For David Warner read Luis Suarez.