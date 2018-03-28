ANC and DA seem to have learned the wrong lesson on land redistribution

Indians, according to Tharoor, had initially learned the wrong lesson from history. Listening to the bombast of ANC MPs it often seems the same delayed reaction applies in SA.

When Nelson Mandela first went to Davos he was eager to meet the Chinese delegation, telling them how delighted he was to meet some true communists as there were so few left. Embarrassed, the Chinese quietly informed him that they weren’t really communists any longer. Later a shocked Mandela confessed to SA businessman Johann Rupert that "they might as well have told the pope there is no life after death".

In SA most land was seized or legislated away from the original inhabitants, so naturally it is an emotive subject. But talk about changing the Constitution avoids the reality that the painfully slow pace of land reform has been due to wholly unnecessary factors, including incompetence, wastefulness and corruption — but above all because of lack of energy and political will on the part of the ANC.

No wonder the party’s MPs would rather blame the Constitution.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given assurances that any expropriation would only be done circumspectly (without acknowledging that this is already foreseen in the Constitution). DA leader Mmusi Maimane chose to warn that there is no "nice" way to appropriate property, rather than seizing the initiative to highlight the ANC’s timid and inept failure to utilise existing provisions in the Constitution.

In the 2013 MalaMala land claim, for example, rather than establish "just and equitable" compensation via a test case in the Constitutional Court, the then responsible minister backed off and paid the asking price of nearly R1bn.

In the Estina dairy farm scandal, R220m from the Free State poverty relief fund was siphoned off to the Guptas. This massive swindle was overseen by ANC MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and possibly by then premier Ace Magashule. Both were later promoted to the national stage. Zwane has been fired for other sound reasons, but Magashule remains ANC secretary-general.

Meanwhile the DA, with an open goal in front of it, stumbles. Doubtless in some policy paper it articulates a more coherent approach. But in the party’s public messaging it would appear it prefers to play along with the EFF’s ruse, to frighten its core white supporters — swart gevaar by any other name. Instead, the party could expose the ANC’s lethargy in implementing its own land polices. The DA could stress the scandal of the Ingonyama Trust, which owns vast tracts of KwaZulu-Natal and is trying to reduce existing black land occupiers to rent-paying lease holders.