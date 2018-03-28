EXPROPRIATION
ANC and DA seem to have learned the wrong lesson on land redistribution
The main problem with the "land problem" in SA is that it is rapidly becoming a largely self-created problem. It also reveals the often bizarre fault lines in our fractious society, with the ANC and DA now mirror-images of each other in not facing up to the real challenge. Instead, both have responded emotionally, even irrationally, over the issue of land expropriation without compensation, thus compounding the "problem" and turning it into a crisis where none, in fact, need exist.
Our most authoritative constitutional experts, including former Constitutional Court judge Albie Sachs, affirm that as it stands the Constitution does allow for expropriation without compensation in just and equitable circumstances. "It provides for constitutional and judicial control to ensure equitable access and prevent abuse," writes Sachs. "It contains no willing seller, willing buyer principle, the application of which could make expropriation unaffordable."
During the parliamentary debate over amending section 25 of the Constitution, the ANC huffed and puffed in order not to be outflanked by the EFF. The DA circulated an SMS claiming the "ANC & EFF working together to take all private land and homes". Both parties have regressed to their worst instincts: the ANC to overblown rhetoric and the DA to scaremongering.
In opposite ways they have fallen for a sleight of hand performed by the EFF. In need of a fresh foe to attack after the exit of Jacob Zuma, the EFF has ignited the storm over expropriation without compensation and succeeded in making it a racial issue, implying that only white-owned land would be targeted.
This controversy is essentially a huge confidence trick. EFF policy is that all land should be owned by the state. The Constitution does not countenance racial discrimination. But given his dubious financial history, how many blacks would entrust Julius Malema with their dreams of reclaiming lost land? Or a party that confuses militancy with militarism? By allowing the furore to imply the persecution of white farmers, the ANC and DA have allowed a pesky pup to wag their tail.
How can it be that we are embroiled in a debate that defies some basic facts? In his book Inglorious Empire: What the British Did to India, Shashi Tharoor, a former undersecretary-general of the UN and now an Indian National Congress MP, makes a shrewd observation: "One of the lessons you learn from history is that history sometimes teaches the wrong lessons."
His remark refers to assumptions that many Indian politicians and intellectuals drew after independence regarding the depredations of colonialism. When the rapacious British East India Company fully muscled in on India during the 18th century, the subcontinent contributed about 23% of world trade. By the time the British left in 1947 this had dwindled to about 3%. The result, argues Tharoor, was that Indian nationalists associated capitalism with subjugation.
He writes: "India spent the first 45 years with bureaucrats rather than businessmen on the ‘commanding heights’ of the economy, wasting the first four-and-a-half decades after independence in subsidising unproductivity, regulating stagnation and trying to distribute poverty." Since those early years of torpor, India has shot ahead and is now the world’s third-largest economy.
Meanwhile the DA, with an open goal in front of it, stumbles. Doubtless in some policy paper it articulates a more coherent approach. But in the party’s public messaging it would appear it prefers to play along with the EFF’s ruse, to frighten its core white supporters — swart gevaar by any other name
Indians, according to Tharoor, had initially learned the wrong lesson from history. Listening to the bombast of ANC MPs it often seems the same delayed reaction applies in SA.
When Nelson Mandela first went to Davos he was eager to meet the Chinese delegation, telling them how delighted he was to meet some true communists as there were so few left. Embarrassed, the Chinese quietly informed him that they weren’t really communists any longer. Later a shocked Mandela confessed to SA businessman Johann Rupert that "they might as well have told the pope there is no life after death".
In SA most land was seized or legislated away from the original inhabitants, so naturally it is an emotive subject. But talk about changing the Constitution avoids the reality that the painfully slow pace of land reform has been due to wholly unnecessary factors, including incompetence, wastefulness and corruption — but above all because of lack of energy and political will on the part of the ANC.
No wonder the party’s MPs would rather blame the Constitution.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given assurances that any expropriation would only be done circumspectly (without acknowledging that this is already foreseen in the Constitution). DA leader Mmusi Maimane chose to warn that there is no "nice" way to appropriate property, rather than seizing the initiative to highlight the ANC’s timid and inept failure to utilise existing provisions in the Constitution.
In the 2013 MalaMala land claim, for example, rather than establish "just and equitable" compensation via a test case in the Constitutional Court, the then responsible minister backed off and paid the asking price of nearly R1bn.
In the Estina dairy farm scandal, R220m from the Free State poverty relief fund was siphoned off to the Guptas. This massive swindle was overseen by ANC MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and possibly by then premier Ace Magashule. Both were later promoted to the national stage. Zwane has been fired for other sound reasons, but Magashule remains ANC secretary-general.
Meanwhile the DA, with an open goal in front of it, stumbles. Doubtless in some policy paper it articulates a more coherent approach. But in the party’s public messaging it would appear it prefers to play along with the EFF’s ruse, to frighten its core white supporters — swart gevaar by any other name. Instead, the party could expose the ANC’s lethargy in implementing its own land polices. The DA could stress the scandal of the Ingonyama Trust, which owns vast tracts of KwaZulu-Natal and is trying to reduce existing black land occupiers to rent-paying lease holders.
Whites seem to be in denial as to how they acquired their land and wealth
Above all, however, the most pressing land issue today is clearly urban. Along with most of the world, more than half of the population now live in towns and cities. Even so, the majority of urban dwellers are still jam-packed into townships or informal settlements that stubbornly replicate apartheid racial divisions.
Echoing the words of Tharoor, SA has spent many years, particularly those under Zuma, "subsidising unproductivity, regulating stagnation and trying to distribute poverty". So what might be the lesson that history teaches us?
The past is not a syllabus designed for our instruction. Nevertheless, it could be said the essential tenet our history discloses is that since Jan van Riebeeck both black and white tend to draw diametrically different conclusions. Whites seem to be in denial as to how they acquired their land and wealth. Consequently, many blacks react angrily, understandably feeling cheated. So this "problem" remains a dialogue of the deaf.
Today both the ANC and DA appear to have learned the wrong lesson from history, preferring racially targeted rhetoric to an available solution. This is to heed the Constitution and, on the basis that it is "just and equitable", legitimately redistribute land with resolve and vigour.
• Rostron is a journalist and author.
