The humans who control machines pose the real threat

The late Stephen Hawking said this about the onset of the fourth industrial revolution: "If machines produce everything we need, the outcome will depend on how things are distributed. Everyone can enjoy a life of luxurious leisure if the machine-produced wealth is shared, or most people can end up miserably poor if the machine-owners successfully lobby against wealth redistribution.

So far, the trend seems to be towards the second option, with technology driving ever-increasing inequality."

World Bank statistics show that automation is responsible for 17% of production and services, and this is projected to rise to 40% within 15 years. A commonly held belief by the middle class is that automation threatens only blue-collar workers, but this is untrue.

The full replacement of bank tellers, clerks, bookkeepers and pharmacists by computers is a reality and robots will soon start affecting the work of teachers, doctors, pilots and architects.

An important feature of the introduction of machines historically is that a small elite has owned them and the value they produced has been used to enrich the few.

During the initial mechanisation of production in Britain in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, that country was a hotbed of class struggle.

The ruling class were using their control over the state to dispossess most of the population of the right to common lands and to force people into factories. This involved the violent expropriation of common land.