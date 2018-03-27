MECHANISATION
The humans who control machines pose the real threat
While having the potential of producing more with less effort and at a lower cost, this wave of mechanisation threatens hundreds of millions of jobs
The late Stephen Hawking said this about the onset of the fourth industrial revolution: "If machines produce everything we need, the outcome will depend on how things are distributed. Everyone can enjoy a life of luxurious leisure if the machine-produced wealth is shared, or most people can end up miserably poor if the machine-owners successfully lobby against wealth redistribution.
So far, the trend seems to be towards the second option, with technology driving ever-increasing inequality."
World Bank statistics show that automation is responsible for 17% of production and services, and this is projected to rise to 40% within 15 years. A commonly held belief by the middle class is that automation threatens only blue-collar workers, but this is untrue.
The full replacement of bank tellers, clerks, bookkeepers and pharmacists by computers is a reality and robots will soon start affecting the work of teachers, doctors, pilots and architects.
An important feature of the introduction of machines historically is that a small elite has owned them and the value they produced has been used to enrich the few.
During the initial mechanisation of production in Britain in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, that country was a hotbed of class struggle.
The ruling class were using their control over the state to dispossess most of the population of the right to common lands and to force people into factories. This involved the violent expropriation of common land.
In the factories of Britain, artisans (effectively the middle class of their day) did the majority of the work. As a result of their skills and knowledge, they had a great deal of control over the production process, which gave them status, bargaining power and relatively high wages.
Because the owners of the factories rarely understood the production process, they were dependent on the artisans and held in check by the power of the artisan guilds.
The artisans often used their power to win concessions from factory owners.
The owners of the factories introduced machines to invert these relations and to gain greater control over the workforce. The machines were designed to reduce the need for skilled labour — including children, who became a substantial part of the labour force.
This was fiercely resisted by the artisans, some of whom formed the Luddite movement, which wasn’t opposed to the machines but rather to how capitalists were using them to undermine their work and role in society.
At times this resistance was highly effective and was broken when the British government deployed 12,000 soldiers. Many Luddites were executed and thousands more were arrested and sent to Australia. Mechanisation was literally introduced and enforced by the barrel of the gun.
The consequence was that inequality grew massively during the first industrial revolution. Wages stagnated or declined and only began to rise decades afterwards when mass worker organising gained momentum again.
The second industrial revolution followed a similar pattern. Mass assembly line production using machines was introduced between 1880 and 1920 to increase profit margins, again to break workers’ collective power and resistance. During this period, unions had risen to the zenith of their power in industrialised countries.
Employers introduced Taylorism, which further simplified and sped up work. Workers were placed at stations and, using more sophisticated machines, undertook highly repetitive, simple tasks that required little or no cognitive work.
When vehicle maker Ford introduced Taylorism, workers often responded by quitting their jobs on masse. To break the resistance, Ford, backed by the US government, hired thugs as "security". Again, inequality rose dramatically and wages dropped, taking years to recover. Working conditions deteriorated during the second industrial revolution: in the US, between 1880 and 1900, there were 35,000 workers killed in accidents on assembly lines.
The third industrial revolution involved the emergence of nuclear energy and the rise of electronics, telecommunications and computers. The new technology led to the production of miniaturised material, which gave rise to high-level automation in production due to two major inventions: automatons and robots.
At the beginning of the 21st century, the new wave of mechanisation and automation is a fresh bid to increase profits in a global economy that has been stagnating for years. In China, it is about breaking workers’ organisation. Over the past 15 years, workers in China have been organising for better working conditions and wages. They have been extremely successful in their struggles.
Multinational companies, backed by the Chinese government, responded to these protests with a wave of mechanisation and automation. To keep up with the competition, companies around the globe have followed suit.
The likely outcome will be declining wages and growing unemployment, especially as the global economy remains stagnant and new jobs are unlikely to be created.
While having the potential of producing more with less effort and at a lower cost, this wave of mechanisation threatens hundreds of millions of jobs.
If people do not have work, it really does not matter how many things are produced and at what cost. There will be no one to buy them except the small elite. This will result in more production being aimed at the shrinking few with money and will turn the gap in inequality into a chasm — unless the way society is structured changes fundamentally.
The only way mechanisation can benefit all of humanity is if it is steered towards democratic production for the needs of all of humanity, and not for the profit of the very few. The inherent danger to humankind lies not in the machines, but in the system that is using them.
• Hattingh and Moussouris are researchers at the International Labour Research and Information Group.
Please sign in or register to comment.