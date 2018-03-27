How technology can ensure a bright future for cities

The precarious coalition arrangements in Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg and Tshwane may have diminished the ability of their mayors to forge ahead with large capital projects for fear of controversy and a lack of consensus among opposition parties.

It is alarming to consider that of the R37.9bn budgeted for capital expenditure for the 2017-18 financial year (ending in June), metros had spent only 26.2% by the end of the second quarter on December 31, halfway through the financial year. It is particularly concerning to note that the metros making up Gauteng’s Global City Region also constitute the worst spending laggards (even if theirs are some of the more sizeable budgets).

So if the fourth industrial revolution is upon us, who will benefit if cities are focused on surviving fiscal cuts? "Smart" investments in technology will be in the hands of private innovators, and while this should be encouraged, these advances are most likely to be in our most productive localities, which are also our most advantaged.

The digital revolution is, therefore, most likely to be positively felt by those with private means while cities will play catch-up for the majority of South Africans, perpetuating the inequity of the past. It can only be hoped that innovative projects such as those under way at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research will be able to spread the benefits of technology to a wider community, with the support of emerging national and provincial policy to mitigate social risks.

According to Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, the fourth industrial revolution represents a technological revolution "that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work and relate to one another. In its scale, scope and complexity, the transformation will be unlike anything humankind has experienced before. One thing is clear: the response to it must be integrated and comprehensive, involving all stakeholders of the global polity, from the public and private sectors to academia and civil society."

Mobile devices, massive processing power, storage capacity and access to knowledge are expected to be boosted by artificial intelligence, robotics, the internet, autonomous vehicles, 3D printing, nanotechnology, biotechnology, energy storage and quantum computing.

While these developments can boost incomes and improve quality of life by enhancing efficiency and productivity, they are also likely to fuel inequality and erode labour markets.

Governments are provided an opportunity to engage with citizens in new ways, as well as potentially increasing control through surveillance systems and digital infrastructure.

• Heese is Municipal IQ’s economist, while Allan is its MD.