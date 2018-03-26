CARTOON: Africa bucks the trend

The property index suffered another sharp sell-off, losing 3.04%; the gold index rose 3.79%, food and drug retailers 0.48%, and general retailers 0.32%
Did opposition parties wrest metros from the ANC in 2016 — or did ANC supporters simply stay at home instead of voting?
Business Day understands that the date has been set but the summons has not yet been issued
The secretary-general says members can express ‘sympathy and solidarity’ — but avoid the impression the ANC supports corruption
MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian expects to save 200 to 400 US stores and says ‘If Toys R Us is not here, I think the toy business as a whole will have a devastating year’
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane says SA is at the end of a credit downgrade cycle
Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale says that although the organisation welcomes the Moody’s decision it is no reason to be complacent
Win Myint’s profile may rise as he is loyal to civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, but he is no fan of the country’s powerful military
Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked 175th in the world, needed a wild card just to get into qualifying
The grain whisky’s creator, Andy Watts, was named the best distiller/blender at the Icons of Whisky awards in London
