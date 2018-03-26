Cambridge Analytica: reclusive billionaire and Bond-style villain forge new data weapon

Cambridge Analytica was contracted to the Donald Trump campaign and provided a new weapon for the election machine. While it used demographic segments to identify groups of voters as Clinton’s campaign had, Cambridge Analytica also segmented using psychographics. As definitions of class, education, employment and age, demographics are informational. Psychographics are behavioural — a means to segment by personality.

Two people with the same demographic profile (for example white, middle-aged, employed, married men) can obviously have markedly different personalities and opinions. Adapting a message to a person’s personality — whether they are open, introverted or argumentative — goes a long way to help getting that message across.

To determine someone’s personality, traditionally you could either get to know them really well or they could be asked to take a personality test and to share it. Neither of these methods is realistically open to pollsters. Cambridge Analytica found a third way, with the assistance of two University of Cambridge academics. The first, Aleksandr Kogan, sold it access to 270,000 personality tests completed by Facebook users through an online app he had created for research.

Providing the data to Cambridge Analytica was, it seems, against Facebook’s internal code of conduct, but Facebook banned Kogan from the platform only in March.

Kogan’s data also came with a bonus: he had reportedly collected Facebook data from the test-takers’ friends. That added up to about 50-million people. These 50-million people had not all taken personality tests. This is where the second Cambridge academic, Michal Kosinski, came in. Kosinski, who is said to believe that microtargeting based on online data could strengthen democracy, had figured out a way to reverse engineer a personality profile from Facebook activity such as likes. Whether you choose to like pictures of sunsets, puppies or people apparently says a lot about your personality. On the basis of 300 likes, Kosinski’s model can predict someone’s personality profile with the same accuracy as a spouse.

Kogan developed Kosinksi’s ideas, improved them and cut a deal with Cambridge Analytica. Armed with this bounty and combined with additional data gleaned from elsewhere Cambridge Analytica built personality profiles for more than 100-million registered US voters. It’s claimed the company then used these profiles for targeted advertising.