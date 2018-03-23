Opinion

CARTOON: Trump's Facebook leverage

23 March 2018 - 04:55 Brandan Reynolds
THE FT COLUMN: Cambridge Analytica exploited the data rush with style

Once Facebook got into the minds of consumers, and voters, and researchers showed how that access could be exploited, a mess was inevitable, writes ...
15 hours ago

The nutters on Facebook were right

The social media company has admitted to knowing about data-harvesting practice since 2015
21 hours ago

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg breaks his silence on Cambridge Analytica scandal

The CEO has issued an apology and promised steps to prevent a recurrence — but his plans do not amount to a big reduction in advertisers’ ...
21 hours ago

Wall Street starts to trim Facebook targets

Brokers respond to risks social network faces in row over users’ personal data and consumer privacy
1 day ago

Psychometrics: How Facebook data helped Trump find his voters

It all began with a personality quiz, asking questions about how outgoing a person is, how vengeful one can be, whether one finishes projects, ...
1 day ago

CASS R. SUNSTEIN: How your Facebook data ended up in the wrong hands

Offering a personality prediction, the app described itself on Facebook as 'a research app used by psychologists'
2 days ago

Officials demand answers from Facebook in Cambridge scandal

There have been calls for Mark Zuckerberg to appear before legislators to explain how the data company retained information on users without their ...
3 days ago
