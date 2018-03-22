WISEMAN NKUHLU: Public interest a vital element in auditing

Robert Montgomery, the author of Auditing Theory and Practice, published in 1912, emphasised that the primary objective of an audit is "detection and prevention of fraud".

He acknowledged in later writings that balance sheets and profit and loss accounts were the representations of management, and the function of auditors was the expression of an opinion on these representations. The detection of fraud should not be regarded as the primary purpose of a routine audit.

In 1929 pronouncements by the auditing profession in the US emphasised the limitations of the audit process and management’s responsibility for preventing fraud.

For more than a century there has been agreement among thought leaders on auditing and leading accounting and auditing professionals that the primary purpose of a financial statement’s audit is not the detection of fraud.

But properly executed audit procedures necessary for the expression of an opinion would more than likely discover material frauds or defalcations.

Clients and institutions that require audits to specifically discover frauds should commission special audits and not rely on normal financial statements audits. This is the cause of the glaring disjuncture between the auditing profession and the public including the media, investors and politicians. There is a perception that audits should in all cases discover irregularities and fraud perpetrated by corrupt business promoters, corporate executives, government officials and politicians.

This leads to extreme disappointment and anger when auditors fail to uncover significant fraud. It is one of the main dilemmas that needs to be tackled in deciding and mapping out the future of the auditing profession.