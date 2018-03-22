CODES OF CONDUCT
WISEMAN NKUHLU: Public interest a vital element in auditing
Thought leaders and experts in the profession agree that the primary purpose of a financial statement’s audit is not the detection of fraud
Robert Montgomery, the author of Auditing Theory and Practice, published in 1912, emphasised that the primary objective of an audit is "detection and prevention of fraud".
He acknowledged in later writings that balance sheets and profit and loss accounts were the representations of management, and the function of auditors was the expression of an opinion on these representations. The detection of fraud should not be regarded as the primary purpose of a routine audit.
In 1929 pronouncements by the auditing profession in the US emphasised the limitations of the audit process and management’s responsibility for preventing fraud.
For more than a century there has been agreement among thought leaders on auditing and leading accounting and auditing professionals that the primary purpose of a financial statement’s audit is not the detection of fraud.
But properly executed audit procedures necessary for the expression of an opinion would more than likely discover material frauds or defalcations.
Clients and institutions that require audits to specifically discover frauds should commission special audits and not rely on normal financial statements audits. This is the cause of the glaring disjuncture between the auditing profession and the public including the media, investors and politicians. There is a perception that audits should in all cases discover irregularities and fraud perpetrated by corrupt business promoters, corporate executives, government officials and politicians.
This leads to extreme disappointment and anger when auditors fail to uncover significant fraud. It is one of the main dilemmas that needs to be tackled in deciding and mapping out the future of the auditing profession.
The second challenge is the key commitment of the accounting and auditing profession to serving the public interest. It is enshrined in the main purpose of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in the codes of conduct of all main accounting and auditing professional organisations. Granting an exclusive licence to members of the profession to conduct statutory audits is anchored on this commitment.
The primary objective of the International Accounting Standards Board, which is responsible for developing the IFRS standards, is: "to develop, in the public interest, a single set of high-quality, understandable, enforceable and internationally accepted financial reporting standards based on clearly articulated principles". The second objective "is to promote the use and vigorous application of these standards".
The codes of conduct of virtually all leading accounting and auditing professions are anchored on a commitment to serve the public interest. Article II of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants code of professional conduct requires members to "accept the obligation to act in a way that will serve the public interests and demonstrate commitment to professionalism".
In its recently updated code of professional conduct the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) says: "Saica has adopted the International Ethics Standards Board of Accountants Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants as amended in 2017, in its entirety".
The code describes the fundamental principles of ethics that should characterise chartered accountants. They include integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care and confidentiality.
In SA, the profession is criticised for not being true to this commitment. The perception is that we are not honouring our covenant with the public.
• This is an excerpt of KPMG chairman Nkuhlu’s inaugural lecture at the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa.
