WATCH: Spoilt for choice in a ‘news paradise’
Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce leads a panel of journalists and editors to discuss another week in “news paradise”.
Tom Moyane’s suspension may have taken longer than some thought it should, but President Cyril Ramaphosa’s priorities are not what we thought. In hindsight, it is clear that his priority was to “turn off the taps” on state capture.
Shaun Abrahams’s appointment as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) may be invalid, which means Ramaphosa does not have to bother firing about firing him. This does not mean that former president Jacob Zuma is off the hook.
