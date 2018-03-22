Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: Spoilt for choice in a ‘news paradise’

22 March 2018 - 08:20
Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce leads a panel of journalists and editors to discuss another week in “news paradise”.

Tom Moyane’s suspension may have taken longer than some thought it should, but President Cyril Ramaphosa’s priorities are not what we thought. In hindsight, it is clear that his priority was to “turn off the taps” on state capture.

Shaun Abrahams’s appointment as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) may be invalid, which means Ramaphosa does not have to bother firing about firing him. This does not mean that former president Jacob Zuma is off the hook.

 

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce leads the Editing Allowed panel of journalists and editors to discuss another week in SA

Peter Bruce, Editor-at-large at Business Day leads a panel of some of South Africa's best journalists and editors to discuss another week in "news paradise"

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Cabinet to weigh SARS boss Tom Moyane's 'imminent' exit

The commissioner’s removal from the tax agency is set to be put to Cabinet, with Mcebisi Jonas mooted as interim commissioner
National
7 days ago

Writing on the wall for SARS’s Tom Moyane

The commissioner’s removal from the tax agency is set to be put to Cabinet, with Mcebisi Jonas mooted as interim commissioner
National
7 days ago

JACQUES PAUW: It's time Ramaphosa fired Zuma's keepers

'Ramaphosa has learnt a hard lesson with Malusi Gigaba by affording him a second chance. Don't shift them, get rid of them'
Politics
9 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Shaun made a meal of it

Much disappointment has been served up over the past 10 years of trying to put Jacob Zuma on trial, but the final course should be sweet
Opinion
3 hours ago

Spokes in Zuma’s wheel

When it comes to avoiding his day in court, Jacob Zuma is nothing if not resourceful
Features
3 hours ago

Shaun Abrahams the target of Zuma's legal team

The former president’s legal team gets ready to go on the offensive
National
4 hours ago

LETTER: Take it on the chin, Zuma

Is it the decision to not not prosecute?
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
THULI MADONSELA: SA’s land fable
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Thankfully, Tom Moyane denied the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Evidence is needed to back up ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MABINE SEABE: DA united by values, not identity ...
Opinion
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Racist Malema no longer a ...
Opinion / Between the Chains

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.