Opinion

CARTOON: SARS clean-up

22 March 2018 - 05:30 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday March 22 2018
Thursday March 22 2018

Parliament welcomes Moyane’s suspension, but it wants a full inquiry into SARS as soon as possible

Parliament’s standing committee of finance highlighted a long list of problems at SARS that it wants investigated as part of a full commission ...
National
1 day ago

How Ramaphosa disregarded Moyane’s threats, and suspended him anyway

In a letter, the suspended SARS commissioner threatened the president with court action, accused him of bias and gave him an ultimatum to prevent ...
National
1 day ago

SARS boss Tom Moyane suspended

Cyril Ramaphosa cites among his reasons the 'deterioration in public confidence at SARS and public finances being compromised'
National
2 days ago

Mark Kingon appointed as acting SARS commissioner

Kingon has been at SARS since its establishment
National
2 days ago
Tuesday March 20 2018
Tuesday March 20 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
THULI MADONSELA: SA’s land fable
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Evidence is needed to back up ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CAROL PATON: Government’s black land ownership ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Appeal delivers new footage and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Racist Malema no longer a ...
Opinion / Between the Chains

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.