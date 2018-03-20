Sassa fails to get right the bare necessities

In its report of November 16 2017, it recommended that "in respect of the payment of social grant beneficiaries who do not live within 5km from an ATM or POS [point-of-sale] device or facility, Sassa and other relevant role players should carefully evaluate and if possible find solutions making use of new technologies or facilities to be implemented".

It concluded that "there needs to be urgent resolution to the approach to ensure cash payments are made".

In its special report submitted in February, the panel notes: "Since the submission of the panel’s third report to the court, Sassa has not provided the panel with any evidence that it has begun the process of auditing its existing cash payments, a process that the panel has recommended in its previous reports to the court."

Had it taken account of the expert panel’s recommendations and conclusions, Sassa would not now be imperilling the receipt of social grants by cash beneficiaries.

Bengu writes in her most recent affidavit to the court that it occurs to her only "now that even though Sassa has embarked on a procurement process to appoint a cash payments service provider to continue with cash payments beyond a six-month extension, it is still important for the long term to develop a contingency plan in case the tender process is challenged". Or, as anyone familiar with Sassa tender processes might say, in case deadlines are not met or the tender is otherwise unsuccessful.

But Sassa’s delinquent and obstructive approach means that now, in the face of the court’s obvious and entirely justified frustration, it flails about attempting to produce hasty, ill-considered plans that, far from alleviating the plight of social grant beneficiaries, are likely to further compromise them.

For example, in referencing the limited extent of Sassa’s planning, Bengu explains to the court that "it has been established that approximately 53% of the cash paypoints are within 5km of a post office outlet".

She goes on that the remaining 47% of grant beneficiaries "will be classified into those who have [an] active PIN and those who utilise only biometrics to access their grants".

But Sassa and Bengu appear to be making an obvious error, conflating the number of actual paypoints that are outside the 5km radius of post offices (47%) with the number of social grant recipients who will not be able to access post offices within 5km of existing cash paypoints.

Sassa and Bengu seem not to appreciate that an audit of the geographical location of post offices is not an audit of the actual number of cash beneficiaries of social grants.