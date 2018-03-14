Effective leadership lies beyond blame game

For three years, Cape Town has suffered a crippling drought that has left the city facing the prospect of dry taps. Local and national leadership have come under fire for their handling of the water shortage, including the city’s mayor, who faced a motion of no confidence and was stripped of her water-related responsibilities. Early in 2018, a national disaster was declared.

But while it is tempting — and satisfying — to find someone to blame for the crisis, there are lessons to be learnt from the situation that could benefit service delivery more broadly.

Chief among these is that building a fully operational system of accountability is more powerful in the long run than blame-driven leadership.

Accountability systems research says that in times of crisis, it is tempting to fall into blame processes, though this is not necessarily the most help-ful approach.

People’s instinct is to ask who is to blame and, often, who is most to blame. Certainly there are sometimes things and people to blame for problems, but it is more helpful to work within an accountability system to apply minds to fully understanding the situation and the available solutions.

What needs to be asked is how the crisis point was reached and what can be done differently, and what challenges are being faced. The process should also entail retracing the steps and seeing what engagements might help to solve them.

The danger is that blaming or scapegoating can be mistaken for actual accountability systems. A process of blame is usually oversimplified (focusing on one or a small number of issues or people) and tends to identify symptoms of the problems rather than tackling root causes.

The result of a blame system is the illusion of progress and activity while merely papering over the cracks. This is inherently reactive, focuses on protecting/blaming individuals and leaves root causes to continue to cause problems in the future.

An accountability system identifies problems early by building up processes that clarify points of individual and joint responsibility for issues. This allows the early identification of issues and a more dynamic capacity to apply the corrective actions needed when necessary. People are held to account, but not in a self-serving manner, and not when it is too late.