UN is paralysed as Syrians’ human rights are violated with impunity

The UN Security Council has failed the people of Syria, and world leaders seem paralysed in the face of what by anyone’s reckoning is an epic crime against humanity. For almost 100 years, since Eglantyne Jebb and the 1924 Geneva Declaration of the Rights of the Child, there has been a recognition of the obligation of nations to protect children. The 189 countries that are signatories to the 2002 UN resolution S-27/2 A World Fit for Children conclude with the commitment "to spare no effort in continuing with the creation of a world fit for children".

Unicef, to its everlasting credit, has done everything in its power to go to the frontlines of conflict to protect children’s lives. The UN High Commission for Refugees has stretched its limited resources to look after millions of refugees. The International Red Cross and Medicines Sans Frontiers put their own employees’ lives in peril while saving the lives of children under siege.

But this is nowhere nearly enough. Convoys bringing humanitarian relief reached 22,000 trapped people a month — compared to the 2017 monthly average of 175,000, which summarises the scale of what is not getting done.

Much like military operations, the world’s response must surely be proportionate to the scale of the disaster, supported by a bold and resolute UN Security Council able to grasp the magnitude of its moral responsibility. Multilateral interventions are not only legal but normative. In the Question of Intervention: John Stuart Mill & the Responsibility to Protect (2015), Columbia University’s Michael Doyle argued that "[T]he process of multilateral decision-making embedded in the UN Security Council by article 39 of chapter 7 gives the council the authority to — indeed, requires that the council ‘shall’ — determine the existence of any threat to the peace, breach of the peace or act of aggression and take whatever action — including coercive embargoes and forcible measures by land, air or sea — that the council sees fit."

What is to be done? The Lancet editorial comment outlines three courses of action (and I add one more):

• Citizens and health professionals must rise up and press government officials to act now to end the UN Security Council paralysis to impose severe sanctions on the aggressors;

• All of those with influence, small and large, must join hands in mounting an unremitting call for an end to attacks on health facilities, personnel and patients and the protection of civilians;

• The UN Secretariat must become much more deliberate and strategic in its effort to ensure that medical evacuations take place and the flow of aid receives the highest priority; and

• Every country must open or reopen its borders to Syrian families with children under siege.

Article 39 of chapter 7 of the UN Charter states that "no intervention should be contemplated unless it is requested by those in most need of it". Civil groups in Syria have made the call repeatedly. Those in need include children, who have the same moral standing as adults but lack the legal capacity and resources to act in their own interests.

The school children of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have been able to exercise moral agency following the recent mass murder of their classmates, in demanding change in the face of adult hand-wringing and equivocation. But the children of Ghouta have no such equivalent capacity to act in their interests to stop the relentless murder of their playmates and families.