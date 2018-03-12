Transitioning from the existing reality to artificial intelligence

Doing this within an innovation lab and hoping the digital team will get it production-ready is wishful thinking. There are too many possibilities to capture using traditional decision-tree coding techniques, and the amount of rich unstructured data is seldom enough to achieve acceptable, predictable outcomes via machine learning. As a result, the project struggles to get out of pilot phase simply because the risk of a poor customer experience is too high.

A more pragmatic approach is to stick with your existing human interfaces and augment them with digital intelligence. This gives you room to learn and make mistakes, because your staff can step in when your digital logic is found wanting. It means approaching AI from a both-and position, not an either-or one. In other words, including, not excluding staff in your digital mix. Only once you have perfected your digital logic do you then look to adopt purer forms of digital autonomy.

This approach not only applies to contact centres. Sales is another example. Instead of trying to perfect a chatbot to effectively sell your products online, start by offering all sales representatives access to a digital sales adviser they can use when dealing with customers.

Let the digital adviser help them sell better. Perfect the logic with them co-piloting the customer engagement. Allow them to learn the differentiating behaviours that will make them better than a chatbot. And all the time keep learning and improving your sales logic until it’s time to give it a digital interface.

This can also be used in technical support and any number of other operational areas. By initially building digital experts that augment, not replace staff, it allows you to realise business benefits without being forced to transform the business model to make it work. Not only will it enable staff to do more with less training, but you start building critical data that helps you shape and optimise your digital logic.

As the logic gets more robust and accurate, you can look to adopt more digital interfaces where relevant. By that time you will have empowered your staff to think and operate within a digital world; one where prescribed decision logic will increasingly be tackled by technology and where the human role shifts to perfecting the behaviours that help differentiate the customer experience.

Intelligence augmentation (IA) offers existing businesses a pragmatic first step into the digital era. It focuses on getting the back-end logic or intelligence perfected before you try to perfect the front-end experience. It also allows staff to increasingly develop their emotional quotient given that their intelligence quotient can increasingly be supplemented digitally.

This is going to be the year in which AI moves out of the labs and into the mainstream. And intelligence augmentation solutions will be one of the key ways existing businesses achieve this outcome.

• Falkenberg is CEO of Clevva.