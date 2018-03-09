SIMON LINCOLN READER: Ramaphosa, the virgin preparer and big-bellied men

The global arms axis, led by BAE Aerosystems, its contemporaries and its extensions had darkened many ANC hearts but against this, Zimbabwe and AIDS, the party was doing something remarkable. What you saw in Johannesburg was a young government seeking to challenge the accepted idea that successful nation-building and the construction of effective state apparatus was impossible in post-colonial countries, particularly in Africa.

However, I discovered Johannesburg was a poor gauge of the future the moment I was sent to Botshabelo in the Free State. There I encountered men with short tempers, large bellies, unrealistic expectations and contempt for the cities.

On the rare occasion these men accepted invitations to Johannesburg, they would sit together in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency in Rosebank, jeering menacingly at passing metropolitan types. I think about these days when I hear Bathabile Dlamini talk. I’ve never heard anyone speak with such disgust for young women. Like the glass-eyed Australian crime matriarch Kath Pettingill, Dlamini is a professional enabler — a preparer-of-virgins. The only things that distinguish Dlamini from Pettingill is that the former didn’t practise as a prostitute and the latter has been sober for two years (allegedly).

Although partially obscured, the repulsion captured in someone like Dlamini was incubating in the provinces at the same time as the ascent of the ANC technocrats. In 2007 it erupted, gradually desecrating the political landscape. Dlamini’s appointment is a continuum of the most dangerous thing in SA — an extension of Jacob Zuma’s cultural personality.

It is what allowed SA to be violated by a few Indian immigrants, continues to influence its international standing and condemns young black women.

What I like about Cyril Ramaphosa is that he reminds me of Johannesburg’s 2002 man. To this worldly being, the Manyis, Ngubanes and Molefes of today would have been of cigarette-hawker quality.

What I don’t like about Ramaphosa is that he is attempting to appease an insatiable beast with negotiated politics in retaining people like Gigaba, Dlamini and others.

The only thing that will come from this is affirmation that the ANC takes a very long time to dismantle the problems it made in haste.

• Reader works for an energy investment and political advisory firm.