Interlocking strategies needed to cut youth unemployment

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his state of the nation address that youth unemployment was "our most grave and most pressing challenge" and that it was for the government "a matter of great urgency that we draw young people in far greater numbers into productive economic activity", he placed a simmering crisis at the centre of the national agenda.

This is good news for the millions of young people who face unemployment and underemployment, and for researchers, policy makers and nongovernment organisations who have long grappled with the issue.

Over the past two years, researchers at the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Development in Africa and the University of Cape Town’s Southern African Labour and Development Research Unit have been collaborating on a research project that asks this exact question.

The team has reviewed thousands of articles, policies and evaluation reports to systematically assess what drives youth unemployment, how the policy environment has responded to it in 24 years, and whether the interventions implemented so far have worked.

They identified several priorities that the government, business and civil society partners need to consider if SA is to move beyond rhetoric on this issue.