Tokenomics has yet to prove its utility in Wild West

These tokens are essentially digital assets that are transacted through a decentralised blockchain — similar to the way bitcoin is transacted — and they are tradable on a variety of exchanges. Unlike traditional shares, utility tokens do not entitle their holders to participate in the profits of the business or have a measure of say in how the business is managed. Instead, the token is intended to represent a unit of exchange for goods or services in the underlying business.

The economics of the token (aptly termed tokenomics) differ from project to project, but the basic pitch to contributors is that, absent the token representing a unit of ownership as with traditional shares, demand for goods or services in the underlying business will drive demand for the token, thus causing its price to appreciate.

Until 2017, ICOs were a rare occurrence and, in comparison with today’s landscape, failed to attract significant capital. To illustrate, Ethereum, today the second-largest cryptocurrency at about a $100bn market cap, raised about $18m during its ICO in 2015.

These days it is not unusual for a far less notable ICO to attract twice this amount in only a few days from launch and so many new ICOs are entering the market daily that tracking their number is a difficult task.

One of the more obvious reasons for the popularity of ICOs relates to ease of raising capital. ICOs are run in a relatively frictionless ecosystem compared with traditional capital raising methods.

Anyone with a concept, a website and a little bit of marketing can launch an ICO and have it funded globally through payments in cryptocurrency with little to no oversight or involvement from banks and regulators.

In some cases ICOs will implement "know-your-client" procedures, to bar participants from China and South Korea (where there are outright bans on ICOs), and the US, where there have been strong indications from the US Securities and Exchange Commission that ICOs may constitute securities offerings.