Tokenomics has yet to prove its utility in Wild West
With the market cap of cryptocurrencies growing from about $15bn in December 2016 to a staggering $815bn in December 2017, it is not surprising that the subject has found its way to many dinner table discussions.
The parabolic rise of cryptocurrencies has seen everyone from average consumers to Wall Street wanting a piece of the action. While the launch of CME bitcoin futures in December 2017 introduced the modicum of regulation required for institutional money to invest in bitcoin, the general crypto-market is largely still an unregulated Wild West, where almost anything goes.
Enter, the ICO. An initial coin offering is a (somewhat controversial) means of raising capital comparable to an initial public offering (IPO) in traditional markets. Instead of contributing fiat currency in exchange for shares in the underlying company as would typically happen in an IPO, the vast majority of ICOs involve participants contributing a well-known cryptocurrency such as bitcoin or Ether in exchange for "utility tokens".
These tokens are essentially digital assets that are transacted through a decentralised blockchain — similar to the way bitcoin is transacted — and they are tradable on a variety of exchanges. Unlike traditional shares, utility tokens do not entitle their holders to participate in the profits of the business or have a measure of say in how the business is managed. Instead, the token is intended to represent a unit of exchange for goods or services in the underlying business.
The economics of the token (aptly termed tokenomics) differ from project to project, but the basic pitch to contributors is that, absent the token representing a unit of ownership as with traditional shares, demand for goods or services in the underlying business will drive demand for the token, thus causing its price to appreciate.
Until 2017, ICOs were a rare occurrence and, in comparison with today’s landscape, failed to attract significant capital. To illustrate, Ethereum, today the second-largest cryptocurrency at about a $100bn market cap, raised about $18m during its ICO in 2015.
These days it is not unusual for a far less notable ICO to attract twice this amount in only a few days from launch and so many new ICOs are entering the market daily that tracking their number is a difficult task.
One of the more obvious reasons for the popularity of ICOs relates to ease of raising capital. ICOs are run in a relatively frictionless ecosystem compared with traditional capital raising methods.
Anyone with a concept, a website and a little bit of marketing can launch an ICO and have it funded globally through payments in cryptocurrency with little to no oversight or involvement from banks and regulators.
In some cases ICOs will implement "know-your-client" procedures, to bar participants from China and South Korea (where there are outright bans on ICOs), and the US, where there have been strong indications from the US Securities and Exchange Commission that ICOs may constitute securities offerings.
Outside of these exceptions, the general consensus is that ICOs are not securities offerings and therefore not subject to the level of scrutiny and regulation governing IPOs.
However, easy access to capital on its own is obviously not a legitimate reason for a business to launch an ICO. There must in addition be a sound business case for issuing utility tokens to contributors, instead of traditional shares; and while some ICO projects set out a compelling case for success, the lack of regulation and general hype around ICO participation has created a breeding ground for either outright scam projects or projects with genuine intentions but low prospects of success.
Businesses must not make the assumption that because blockchain is the buzzword, it is appropriate to tokenise; and when big name brands inevitably launch their own ICOs, one hopes that they will lead by example and do so because there is a compelling use case for their token and not just a desperate money grab from what is sure to be a plethora of willing contributors.
The success of ICOs has not escaped government attention and there is little doubt that regulation of ICOs will be a strong focus in 2018.
On February 6, various US senate committees attended a hearing to discuss the fate of cryptocurrency regulation and, while the room was divided between those for and against cryptocurrencies, one could glean an overall impression that suggests subtle optimism from the US government about this emerging market.
It remains to be seen how the US and other governments will regulate ICOs, but Gibraltar seems to be leading the charge, with the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission planning to develop draft regulations in the coming weeks.
Hopefully, Gibraltar will lead with a framework for healthy regulation, which is desperately needed in the space and, if sensible and pragmatic, should protect all stakeholders while having a minimal adverse effect on the benefits ICOs bring to legitimate projects that need funding.
• Watson is an associate, Corporate/M&A, at Baker McKenzie Johannesburg.
