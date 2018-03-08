Gender diversity needs champions, not tokens

There is also compelling evidence of the link between gender diversity in leadership and commercial success. The volatility in the global economy and ongoing technological innovation and disruption make the issue more important than before.

The research shows that 26% of local firms believe it to be very important to their future success that their senior management teams become more diverse in terms of gender.

While it is tempting to compare SA’s gender equality results to those of companies globally, SA should not benchmark itself against global averages, but should be setting the pace.

Africa is indeed paving the way, having reached that 30% tipping point regarding women on senior management teams, according to the research. In fact, progress on the number of businesses with women in senior management has primarily been driven by emerging economies such as Africa, where 89% of businesses have at least one woman in senior management, and eastern Europe (87%), while Latin America has seen the biggest increase (from 52% to 65%).

When asked what gender equality policies and practices they have in place, 93% of local companies said they paid men and women equally for the same roles, 88% had non-discrimination policies for recruitment, 71% offered paid parental leave and just more than half (51%) offered flexible working hours.

Policy alone, it seems, does not create real progress. This poses an important question: if policy is not driving more women to the top, despite widespread use, then what will? Businesses creating real change are those whose policies and practices are rooted in a genuine conviction of the benefit of diversity. Their leaders recognise the advantages of gender diversity and create inclusive cultures in which a wide range of voices is listened to. This is about behavioural change rather than a check-box exercise.

The first step for any business leader is to demonstrate commitment to the cause. Gender diversity requires champions; senior leaders who take the issue seriously and lead from the top. Unless they actually witness the positive effect women can make they will not champion the cause.

Apart from introducing a wider culture of inclusion, championed from the top, Grant Thornton recommends the following steps to create real change:

• Make diversity and inclusion a core value. Values drive behaviour, so it is important that the whole business is signed up to diversity and inclusion;

• Set goals. Making gender diversity a core value is not enough; business leaders should set clear goals to measure progress;

• Link progress to pay. What is measured is managed, so business leaders should make diversity and inclusion goals part of the leadership team’s compensation packages to encourage change;

• Avoid tokenism. Simply putting one woman on the senior management team is not enough to ensure a range of voices is heard so the business can reap the rewards of diversity;

• Reduce "mini me" recruitment and promotion. Unconscious bias training can help people at all levels of the business to avoid the temptation to hire and promote employees who look, speak and think in the same way;

• Introduce sponsorship. Sponsorship can have a significantly greater effect on gender diversity in leadership than simple mentoring schemes;

• Be comfortable with discomfort. Creating an inclusive business environment that supports gender diversity in leadership will not be easy, so leaders need to be in it for the long term; and

• Share your story. Business leaders who are open about what is driving change in their own companies can encourage others and help them overcome the complexity of turning theory into action.

• Bac is director: advisory services with Grant Thornton.