Tune out bad news about Africa and chase lucrative investments

Ashburton uses the IMF’s GDP growth forecasts to illustrate the relative growth expected in Africa and elsewhere. The continent, especially countries that have equity markets and are typically more developed, is expected to grow faster than the rest of the world over the next five years and faster than advanced economies, or even SA, over the period.

Of course there are also quite a few countries in Africa that are not performing as well. However, even though they tend to make the news more often, they are usually smaller economies that are less developed than those that have equity markets. An African (excluding SA) equity fund would typically not be invested in these countries.

To illustrate the diversification benefits we have calculated the correlation for the US dollar returns of the respective indices on a rolling 12-month basis from June 2 2002 to January 10 2018. Over this extended period, Africa (excluding SA) has a very low correlation to global markets of 0.24, and to SA it is even lower. To further illustrate the diversification benefits of investing across the continent, we can see that the two biggest markets, Nigeria and Egypt, also have a low correlation to each other of 0.16.

Because of SA’s position in the world and global emerging markets, investing offshore in these markets has much lower diversification benefits. The correlation between SA and world markets is 0.77 and to global emerging markets is 0.85.

To further illustrate how Africa is marching to its own drum, we can look at the inflation outlook for African countries with equity markets.