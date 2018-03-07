Rise in M&A activity will depend on road we choose to travel

At the time of SA’s transition to democracy, scenario analyst Clem Sunter analysed the country’s economic prospects in terms of a "high road" or "low road", the former leading to growth and improved prosperity, the latter to economic decline and stagnation.

SA finds itself at a similar juncture today, with the nation facing choices that could have an effect on the future economic path of the country. The effect of these choices will play a large role in determining the outlook for the merger and acquisition (M&A) market in the short to medium term.

While the M&A market has never returned to the giddy heights that prevailed prior to the 2008 financial crash, the market has recovered to some extent.

In various foreign markets, such as the US, there has been a strong resurgence of M&A activity. But domestically, the market has remained essentially flat or, at best, shown modest growth in both the value and number of deals being done.

This is reflective to a large extent of the flat South African growth rate over the past two years. While there have been a number of major deals in the market over this period, many were long-running deals that had started some time ago. For example, the recapitalisation of Cell C or the protracted process around the disposal of Neotel.

Given the economic conditions, it is surprising that the M&A market has held up as well as it has, with most of the major law firms and investment banks reporting that they remain busy.

This is a product of deals that arise in the ordinary course of business and can be considered divorced from the general state of the economy or the rate of growth in GDP.

The disposal by Barclays Bank of the majority of its interest in Barclays Africa (Absa) was, for example, a transaction driven by factors external to the domestic situation, the result of a strategic decision taken by Barclays to refocus its interests internationally.