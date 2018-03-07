Lessons we can learn from Elon Musk to untangle the land snafu

The absurdity of it all is that while citizens are still in the dark about the details and action plans about the literal land they live on, SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk is smarketing another form of land expropriation on Mars. On February 6, he successfully launched his Falcon Heavy rocket, the world’s most powerful rocket in 45 years, sporting an electric-red Tesla Roadster on its nose as it races towards Mars at 69,287 km/h.

Mannequin driver Starman is seated in the Tesla, checking out the stars.

The idea is to see whether Falcon Heavy can become the new long-haul removal rocket for future settlers on Mars.

Many people are not happy about this. Some scientists are saying that if Musk’s motor show hits Mars, it could contaminate the biota there. This would change the indigenous nature of the planet forever and we would never know what was originally there. This raises the pressing question: what gives one individual the right to monopolise another planet simply because he has the technology to do so? Is this an act of brave new brilliance or is this the kind of colonialism that got us into the earthly mess we’re in, with an uncertain future that should worry us all?

Is this a publicity stunt or will this benefit humankind?

The same questions should be asked of the land debate. Who will benefit and how? How do we set about this so that the debates, decisions and actions are productive and constructive? At this time in SA and the planet’s life, all citizens and companies should query their motive and purpose. They should ask: what and why are we doing what we do and how can we do it better?

Musk has 18.9-million followers on Twitter and an incredible responsibility to do things better and for the right reasons. So far, he has certainly demonstrated his intent through his renewable energy commitment as a responsible custodian of the planet.

He has set an inspiring precedent of what is possible and beneficial for us all.

At the same time he believes we are all living in a simulated computer game powered by artificial intelligence, indistinguishable from reality. The question of what is real has foxed philosophers since the beginning of thought but the advancement of computers, artificial intelligence and virtual reality has taken this to a new level.