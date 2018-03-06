Diversity makes for a dynamic workplace

Some women complain that it is difficult to obtain access to male-dominated corporate networks. The term homosociality refers to the general orientation to associate with individuals like oneself. Men often tend to associate with other men when forming corporate networks.

Both sexes should, however, be encouraged to avoid homosocial networks and rather engage with directors from both sexes to learn from each other’s experiences.

Companies should continuously grow and develop the talent pipeline by allocating (more) resources to developing promising female employees. Line managers should provide challenges to women to prepare them for career advancement. Their job satisfaction should be regularly monitored.

If continuous development, further studies and mentorships are encouraged, the director talent pool will be enlarged.

According to the critical mass theory, three or more women directors are required to really bring about corporate change. Nomination committees should source promising women board candidates and offer them development support.

Companies should also review their work policies for parents to facilitate and support work-life balance. There should be a focus on the quality of an employee’s work rather than the number of hours spent at a desk. If long working hours are reduced, women might have more flexibility to meet their family responsibilities.

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg sets an example.

She leaves work at 5.30pm to spend time with her family. More women should follow her example and support or request family-friendly policies.

Men should also be encouraged to take advantage of family-related benefits. Household responsibilities should be shared, to allow both partners to develop their careers.

Another option to advance board gender diversity is legislation. In Norway, female board diversity is enforced by means of a quota, while former Labour government minister Lord (Mervyn) Davies introduced female board targets in the UK.

But board gender diversity should not be legislated in SA.

In light of gender activist Germaine Greer’s comment that "if a women never lets herself go, how will she ever know how far she might have got?", women should make the most of the opportunities offered to them. They should challenge their firms to enlarge women’s access to mentoring and other development opportunities to ensure a more equal workplace, not only at board level, but throughout companies.

Mans-Kemp and Viviers are academics at the department of business management at Stellenbosch University.