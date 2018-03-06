Bars to reading culture include low quality of training

When the seminal book I Write What I Like by the late Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko was published in 1978, it wasn’t about individual self-expression or self-indulgence. It was a political statement with its origins in the work of Brazilian adult literacy activist Paulo Freire.

Freire identified the profound connection between reading, understanding the world and so being able to change it. Half a century after Biko was murdered by the apartheid state, his country is no nearer being able to do this.

Instead, many of SA’s children are struggling to read. This was revealed in the results of the international Pirls 2016 literacy tests on nearly 13,000 South African schoolchildren.

The study showed that 78% of grade 4 children cannot read for meaning in any language. SA scored last of the 50 countries tested. Also worrying was that there were no signs of improvement over the past five years. For boys the situation may have worsened.

A few weeks before these results were released, another study had found that 27% of children under five in SA suffer from stunting and that their brains are not developing as they should. Damage like this is largely irreversible. It leads to low school achievement and work productivity — and so to ongoing poverty.

These truly disadvantaged children are those of the poor; the 25% of SA’s population who live in extreme poverty. Given their dreadful circumstances, it might be understandable that 25% of children might not succeed in learning to read. But 78%? There has to be another explanation for that.