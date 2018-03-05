How Donald Trump’s temper tariffs are a gift for oil cartel Opec

A study conducted by consultants ICT International on behalf of five pipeline industry bodies found that approximately 77% of the steel used in line pipe in recent years was imported, either in the form of finished pipe or the raw material used to fabricate it in the US (The report also noted that while the US imports $2.2bn of steel products related to line pipe from 29 countries, it exports steel and steel products worth five times as much to those same 29 nations).

So the higher cost of imported product is unlikely to generate a surge of new domestic supply. Once Trump’s tariff becomes law, pipeline companies will see the cost of the steel they need go up — unless they get an exception. If not, then they’ll inevitably pass on higher prices to the oil and gas producers who use their lines.

A 25% increase in the cost of imported line pipe, fittings and valves would raise the cost of a 450km oil pipeline — typical of those needed to carry shale oil from the Permian Basin to the Gulf coast — by $76m. For a megaproject, like the Dakota Access pipeline, also championed by Trump, the cost increase could be as much as $300m.

The new levy isn’t even in place yet, and already it is drawing howls of complaint from some of the very sectors of US industry Trump has pledged to protect. The extra expense would lead to the delay or cancellation of pipeline projects, and "end up hurting American workers denied construction and contracting jobs," according to AOPL.

The shale industry is already facing the prospect of pipeline bottlenecks hampering output growth. Further obstacles to pipeline construction would hurt jobs in the oil patch, too.

It is difficult to see who will benefit from an import tariff on a grade of steel that US industry cannot, or will not, make in sufficient quantity to meet domestic needs.