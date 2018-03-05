An experiment for a better life is under way

The Kurdish liberation movement has chosen to adopt a form of libertarian socialism based on communalism, social ecology and feminism and in the north of Syria it has begun to put it into practice.

The aim is to make people central to how the society and the economy is run.

In Rojava, society is organised into communes of 120 families. The communes discuss women’s liberation, the economy, defence, education and justice.

Kurdish children are now being taught in their mother tongue, which was a decision made by the participants in thousands of communes in Rojava. This had been outlawed in Turkey and Syria.

Each commune has mandated and recallable delegates sent to federated structures such as neighbourhood, city, cantonal and regional assemblies or councils. Here issues that crosscut on broader levels are discussed and co-ordinated with the input of from the communes driving the process.

Women play a central role in this, and each community assembly, commune or council has to ensure gender equality among delegates.

People in Rojava have also begun rolling back aspects of inequality. Some sources estimate that 80% of the economy is now run through democratic worker co-operatives with the aim of meeting the needs of the people of Rojava — whether Kurdish or Arab — as a top priority.

To defend the revolution, Rojava has established a democratic militia, the People’s Protection Units — also known as the YPG. They have shunned the notions of a hierarchical standing army, which is associated with government.

People from other countries and thousands of local residents have joined the militia and have been engaged in struggle against groupings intent on destroying the Rojava Revolution, including Islamic State. Women play a central role in the militia and there are women-only militia which played a key role in the defeat of Islamic State.

The people of Rojava have been forced to enter into an alliance to try to maintain their new society. In the war against Islamic State they were backed by the US — not because the US has sympathy for their experiment but because the militia units were the only force on the ground that could defeat Islamic State. Such alliances may yet come back to haunt the people of Rojava as the US has a history of turning on allies when it suits them.

For now, the greatest threat comes from Turkey, which has a long history of oppressing Kurdish people and has the largest population of Kurds in the Middle East.

More importantly, Turkey does not want an experiment like Rojava spreading into its territory, even peacefully.

• Hattingh and Moussouris are researchers at the International Labour Research and Information Group.