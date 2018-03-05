STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES
A case of mixing up the profit motive
Under the combined leadership of Pravin Gordhan, Nhlanhla Nene and Gigaba, the Treasury has consistently rewarded SAA for losing money, writes Tristen Taylor
For decades, SA’s wealth has been poured into state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which have consistently managed to provide negative returns on investment. No matter how many equity injections and loan guarantees are given to Eskom and SAA, they always want more.
Eskom’s debt is R376bn and its net finance costs are R10bn. In comparison, SA’s total national net debt is R2.28-trillion and debt-service costs are currently about R163.2bn. Government loan guarantees to Eskom are R350bn and the company has already used about R254bn of those guarantees.
Along with a complete inability to build the Medupi and Kusile power stations on schedule and within budget, Eskom has a liquidity crunch and diminishing profits.
Marginal declining rates of return on tariff increases are kicking in: as the cost of electricity rises, consumers reduce consumption, which decreases Eskom’s sales, meaning tariffs need to rise even more. That is a swirling vortex of despair.
The "minister of fashion", Malusi Gigaba, recently said SOEs "are expected to fund their own operations". Yet Eskom is unable to fund itself despite having an absolute monopoly on electricity sales and guaranteed price support. People who want electricity — all those who live in the modern world — have to pay Eskom. And the National Energy Regulator of SA is essentially bound by law to set tariffs that ensure Eskom makes a profit.
It is hard to find even black humour in Eskom’s refusal to pass Capitalism 101. Nor can refuge be found in a bottle in the hope of forgetting the entire mess. Facing 15% VAT isn’t funny and the increase in sin taxes makes heavy drinking unaffordable for anyone not in Tony Yengeni and Bathabile Dlamini’s salary brackets.
South African Airways (SAA) hasn’t funded its own operations since 2012. The only business model that seems to come close to SAA’s financial strategy is money laundering: funds are continuously invested in a business designed to lose money but which makes dirty money clean. Under the combined leadership of Pravin Gordhan, Nhlanhla Nene and Gigaba, the Treasury has consistently rewarded SAA for losing money with a mixture of loan guarantees and equity injections. The Treasury has laundered citizens’ taxes through SAA for obscure esoteric reasons that elude the ratings agencies.
Now that Nene is back at the Treasury and Gordhan is at public enterprises, they can return to tossing cash at SAA while making empty threats about that vague thing called profit. Over at home affairs, Gigaba can return to destroying the tourism industry that SAA needs. Milton Friedman would have wept.
These days it is de rigueur to posit that corruption is the cause of every social ill: SOEs are failing because they are nests of Gupta vermin and all that is needed is for President Cyril Ramaphosa to send in the rat catchers. Last week, Atul Gupta walked in and out of the South African consulate in Dubai. Ummm. Errrr. Doh. The rat catchers need to learn how to do some catching. But even if someone at the consulate had read a South African newspaper any time between the February 14 to 19, the problems with the country’s SOEs would remain.
The muddle starts with the notion that the market is, through the mystical hand-waving of some imaginary friend, the most efficient mechanism to distribute all goods and services throughout society. The folks over at the Free Market Foundation, perhaps channeling Friedrich von Hayek, believe in this fairytale. And somehow it has infected the ANC’s treatment of particular public goods. For example, roads are a public good and the provision of roads in SA should be in the wider general interest, not in the interests of a particular few.
To stem the bleeding and bring the country back to some financial health, Ramaphosa has some hard but necessary decisions to make about powerful SOEs
If the market was solely responsible for providing and maintaining the road network, it would only build and repair roads that brought profitable returns — toll roads in wealthy and busy areas. Rural areas and slums would be abandoned or nothing built at all as the economics won’t work out.
So, roads should be a function of the state and not the market, just like security, justice, education, healthcare and natural disaster relief are.
But in 1998, the South African Roads Board was turned into an SOE, the South African National Roads Agency, and told to make a profit on behalf of the state as if the road network was a private good.
Given that the government, industry, agriculture, labour and households all require electricity, just like they all need functioning roads, electricity also falls into the category of a public good. Why should Eskom make a profit at all?
The rot at Eskom started when it was turned into a SOE and the profit motive took over from the primacy of providing a national good. Eskom executives swagger around Davos as if they are titans of industry.
On the other hand, the ANC has taken private goods and treated them like public goods within the SOE framework. Flying holiday makers and businesspeople around the world is a private good and should not be a function of the state.
To stem the bleeding and bring the country back to some financial health, Ramaphosa has some hard but necessary decisions to make about powerful SOEs. SAA needs to be sold off to people who actually want to make a profit. Eskom needs to be turned into a dull, technocratic arm of the state where engineers and scientists figure out how best to power the country.
But Ramaphosa has given no indication of having the spine needed to make hard but necessary decisions in the face of vested interests. After all, Dlamini is still a cabinet minister.
• Taylor is a postdoctoral fellow in philosophy at Stellenbosch University.
