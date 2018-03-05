A case of mixing up the profit motive

It is hard to find even black humour in Eskom’s refusal to pass Capitalism 101. Nor can refuge be found in a bottle in the hope of forgetting the entire mess. Facing 15% VAT isn’t funny and the increase in sin taxes makes heavy drinking unaffordable for anyone not in Tony Yengeni and Bathabile Dlamini’s salary brackets.

South African Airways (SAA) hasn’t funded its own operations since 2012. The only business model that seems to come close to SAA’s financial strategy is money laundering: funds are continuously invested in a business designed to lose money but which makes dirty money clean. Under the combined leadership of Pravin Gordhan, Nhlanhla Nene and Gigaba, the Treasury has consistently rewarded SAA for losing money with a mixture of loan guarantees and equity injections. The Treasury has laundered citizens’ taxes through SAA for obscure esoteric reasons that elude the ratings agencies.

Now that Nene is back at the Treasury and Gordhan is at public enterprises, they can return to tossing cash at SAA while making empty threats about that vague thing called profit. Over at home affairs, Gigaba can return to destroying the tourism industry that SAA needs. Milton Friedman would have wept.

These days it is de rigueur to posit that corruption is the cause of every social ill: SOEs are failing because they are nests of Gupta vermin and all that is needed is for President Cyril Ramaphosa to send in the rat catchers. Last week, Atul Gupta walked in and out of the South African consulate in Dubai. Ummm. Errrr. Doh. The rat catchers need to learn how to do some catching. But even if someone at the consulate had read a South African newspaper any time between the February 14 to 19, the problems with the country’s SOEs would remain.

The muddle starts with the notion that the market is, through the mystical hand-waving of some imaginary friend, the most efficient mechanism to distribute all goods and services throughout society. The folks over at the Free Market Foundation, perhaps channeling Friedrich von Hayek, believe in this fairytale. And somehow it has infected the ANC’s treatment of particular public goods. For example, roads are a public good and the provision of roads in SA should be in the wider general interest, not in the interests of a particular few.