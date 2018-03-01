Editing Allowed
WATCH: What land expropriation means for SA
01 March 2018 - 07:52
On Wednesday EFF leader Julius Malema won a motion on land expropriation without compensation in Parliament, 241 MPs voted yes and 83 voted no.
Peter Bruce and his guests discussed the possible outcomes of this policy on Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed.
Peter Bruce and his guests discuss the possible outcomes of land expropriation without compensation on Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed
Peter Bruce and his guests discuss the possible outcomes of land expropriation without compensation on Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.