Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: What land expropriation means for SA

01 March 2018 - 07:52 Business Day TV
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

On Wednesday EFF leader Julius Malema won a motion on land expropriation without compensation in Parliament, 241 MPs voted yes and 83 voted no.

Peter Bruce and his guests discussed the possible outcomes of this policy on Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed.

Peter Bruce and his guests discuss the possible outcomes of land expropriation without compensation on Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed

Peter Bruce and his guests discuss the possible outcomes of land expropriation without compensation on Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

EDITORIAL: Land-reform detail needed

The ANC has no proposals for how its limited form of expropriation will take place
Opinion
5 hours ago

Rand slides on fear of land expropriation

The local currency weakened to R11.75/$ on Tuesday after Parliament voted to review the constitution to possibly allow land expropriation without ...
Markets
1 day ago

ANC, EFF join hands on land expropriation

MPs set in motion process to change the Constitution, while DA alliances in major metros waver
National
1 day ago

Julius Malema to lead motion on expropriation of land without compensation

On Tuesday, the EFF leader will tell Parliament that an ad hoc committee should be established to review and amend section 25 of the Constitution
National
3 days ago

Banks adamant that they do not support land expropriation without compensation

Although Banking Association SA MD Cas Coovadia says the sector does acknowledge that land reform is a legitimate issue that must be addressed
National
3 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cabinet changes tipped to be on agenda at ANC meeting

There are calls for Ramaphosa to fire ministers allegedly involved in corruption and state capture, writes Khulekani Magubane
Politics
3 days ago

Land plans would cost SA on the ground

Constitutional change could rock access to capital, says AgriSA
Business
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Where is business in land-reform ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Has Cyril repeated Mbeki’s mistake?
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Land-reform detail needed
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Panicky ANC chooses a land route Zimbabwe has now ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: The people’s bae responds to Peter ...
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.