These are the implications of the 2018 budget for children

Children are disproportionately represented among the poor and official estimates of child poverty in SA range from 51% to 67%. Interventions aimed at reversing the debilitating effects of poverty require well-targeted resources, an understanding that consistent financial investment is imperative, and spending by departments that are adept at converting resources into meaningful outputs for children.

In the latest budget proposals, for every R100, almost R17 is allocated to basic education, R14 is earmarked for health services and R13 is set aside to support mostly social grant spending. However, R11 is allocated to meeting national debt obligations, thus reducing spending on social services generally, and children’s programmes more specifically.

Budget 2018 represents a mixed bag for children. One, above-inflationary increases to social grants for children are generally good news, but its overall impact is muted by the high costs of food prices. Spending on the child support grant grows at an above-inflation rate of 2.4% in 2018, while over the next three years, the grant is projected to increase 2.5%. The care dependency grant is projected to grow 3.0% above inflation over the next three years.

Two, in recognising the deleterious effects of violence on women and children, the government has set aside R800m over the medium-term to address this issue. Provincial governments are expected to target areas of high need and use the opportunity to learn more about how best to utilise scarce resources in this area of work.

Three, the 2018 budget sets aside R400m to address the implications of a recent court challenge, which involves the funding of nonprofit organisations (NPOs) that deliver social welfare services in provinces. Solutions are needed around the ideal level of funding for NPOs as well as fine-tuning government financing mechanisms to deliver predictable funding to NPOS.