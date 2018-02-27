Why the VAT increase is the safest way to get SA out of the quagmire

Despite a slightly lower revenue shortfall compared with the R50.8bn estimated at the medium-term budget policy statement, the shortfall remains large at R48.2bn.

A significant portion of the shortfall is attributed to lower personal income tax collection. The unexpected announcement of fee-free education, which will cost the state about R56bn over the medium term, together with a rising debt-to-GDP ratio of 53.3%, left the Treasury with very little choice but to cut expenditure and increase taxes, including value-added tax (VAT).

The main taxes include a one percentage point increase in VAT to 15%, effective on April 1. Of the R36bn that the Treasury hopes to raise through taxes to reduce the budget deficit and fund fee-free higher education, R22.9bn will come from the increase in VAT.

Other increases include a jump in the general fuel levy of about 22c/l and a 30c/l rise in the Road Accident Fund levy, an increase in excise duties for luxury goods, a rise in estate duty to be levied at 25% for estates above R30m, increases in the plastic bag levy and motor vehicle emissions tax.

The increase in VAT was a bold but necessary move.

The three main contributors to gross tax revenues are personal income tax (37%), VAT (25.3%) and corporate income tax (17.9%). So why did the Treasury not opt for an increase in personal income tax?

There have been successive increases in personal income tax and a top income tax bracket of 45% was added for those earning above R1.5m.