Russians have not discovered that there are better things than turnips

Ultra right-wing Alexander Dugin, a professor at Moscow State University, swooned: "There are no more opponents to the Putin course, and if there are any, they are ill and in need of psychiatric treatment. Putin is everywhere, Putin is everything, Putin is absolute and Putin is irreplaceable."

Orthodox Patriarch Kyril called Putin a "miracle of God for Russia". For the siloviki (Russian military-security establishment), according to The Economist, it boils down to: "No Putin — no Russia. His former colleagues — the Committee of State Security — are his guardians, servants and priests, and entitled to its riches. Theirs is not a job, but an elite and hereditary calling."

On the other hand, former president Mikhail Gorbachev has also weighed in, stating: "Putin thinks himself as second only to God." But as former US president Ronald Reagan once remarked, "One cannot argue against success."

Measured against his political, economic and diplomatic achievements, Putin’s successes are undisputable. His foreign policy achievements in Georgia, Crimea and Syria, in the eyes of most Russians and even further afield, afford him the status of the unassailable statesman and diplomat. On the domestic front, Putin has seen off daunting challenges.

In 2014, when the oil price crashed and western economic sanctions on Russian banks, energy firms and the defence sector were imposed, many in the West believed (and hoped) that Putin’s hold on power would dissipate. It did not happen. Macroeconomic stability was achieved as the Russian economy stabilised, low inflation was achieved, the budget is now nearly balanced, and popular discontent prevented by low unemployment and steady pensions.

However, all the good things seldom happen together. As Putin enters his final six years at the helm his leadership will come under greater stress, especially from new-generation Russians. With no obvious foreign policy adventures to buoy his domestic popularity in the offing, Kremlin hopefuls starting an inevitable succession battle, and popular street resistance getting more traction, his hold on absolute power may wither. What is important though is that a resurgent Russia will endure, even after Putin, and the West must take note of this reality. Whatever the difficulties, it is important to mend fences. Russia should be dealt with as an important and normal country and its legitimate national interests should be respected.

US relations with Russia are at their lowest ebb since the end of the Cold War. Rapprochement seems impossible, with Russia subjected to sanctions and facing charges about interfering in the US presidential elections. Predictable US/western questioning of the legitimacy of the upcoming elections, though fully justified, would drive the two sides even further apart. Even so, pragmatic realism is called for.

Obviously, it is in the interests of both Russia and the West to avoid a new Cold War-style confrontation escalating. Difficult as it may be, both sides must change their diplomacy from confrontation to accommodation. As things stand, the West must be prepared to walk the extra mile. Russia simply will not come to the negotiating table. Walking the extra mile is what Gorbachev and Reagan did to end the Cold War. They changed the world.

Unfortunately, leaders of that ilk are no longer around. The best the world can hope for is that some sort of a holding pattern will be maintained, preventing the situation from getting worse — probably until the US gets a new president.

• Olivier is a former SA ambassador to Russia and Kazakhstan and professor extraordinaire in the University of Pretoria’s department of political sciences. His book, Assignment Russia, will appear later this year.