CARTOON: Fat VAT hike

Miners gain on improved commodity prices and uptick in global growth, while the rand flirts with R11.50 to the dollar before weakening as the day wore on
The regressive tax increase will worsen poverty and increase inequality — and there are viable alternatives, writes Gilad Isaacs
The DA, the EFF and the Freedom Front Plus in the Free State legislature vote to boycott Premier Ace Magashule’s state of the province address
But late-night shuffle has stirred a hornet's nest in the presidency
The group says the prospects for its sugar division have improved thanks to the drought abating and the government heeding the industry’s calls for import protection
Absa’s purchasing managers index and new vehicle sales for February will also be released, writes Sunita Menon
The inshore patrol vessels will be the first of a Damen Sea Axe design — which improves seakeeping behaviour in SA’s rough coastal waters — to operate in SA
Global bleaching caused by warming ocean waters in 2016 and 2017’s warm El Niño has resulted in a graveyard of white cora
The problems are mounting for Arsenal at a time when the famously parsimonious club has finally loosened the purse strings
Tour operators, take note: there are myriad ways to attract this dynamic segment, writes Eugene Yiga
