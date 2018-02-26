Timing and asset choice can help lift gains of tax-free investments

Focus on how to maximise your long-term, after-tax return, not on simply what gives you the biggest short-term tax saving from your investment.

That said, it is concerning that a high percentage of tax-free products are being opened in short-term cash or near-cash investment vehicles.

While it may seem like holding cash inside a tax-free investment is very attractive, because it does offer relatively high short-term tax savings, it may in fact be the least appropriate asset class to choose over the long term.

This is because it earns long-term after-inflation annual returns of only 1% to 2%, substantially less than the 6% to 8% annual real return provided by growth assets like equities and listed property.

The cumulative returns on these longer-term investments, reinvested and compounded over several years, will most likely be much more powerful than cash.

It’s particularly beneficial to hold listed property companies in the form of real estate investment trusts (Reits) inside a tax-free investment.

This is because there is effectively no corporate or individual tax on the investment returns.

Taking a hypothetical example, let’s see how much tax savings would accumulate to an investor in the 45% income tax bracket if he or she had been able to invest tax-free over the past 15 years and selected the Prudential Enhanced SA Property Tracker Fund.

The investor invests the full current annual allowance of R33,000 every year for 15 years, meaning that he or she would have contributed a total of R495,000 over the period.

This is very near the current maximum R500,000 lifetime limit. I have used the highest tax bracket and allowable contribution expressly to try to provide an indication of what could possibly be the upper limit of the tax saving for individuals.

Graph 1 shows that the R495,000 investment in the tax-free fund would have grown to a total of R2.23m by the end of 2017.

By comparison, the same investment in the version of the Prudential Enhanced SA Property Tracker Fund that is not tax free (the identical fund but not inside the tax-free vehicle) and at the same fees, would have grown to R1.98m, with R255,000 paid in taxes on interest and dividends (and with no annual exemptions applied).