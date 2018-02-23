Land seizures are complex, costly and unwise — just ask Zimbabwe

Another scenario is if the government commits to cover debt associated with land, which by definition becomes expropriation with compensation. The only difference is that the compensation goes to the bank that is owed money, rather than the farmer. Let us assume that the government is sensible enough to compensate the commercial farmer for improvements made to the land on one hand, and the bank for debt owed by the farmers. If the government determines the value of infrastructure and investments on the farms and then uses that same value to cover the debt owed to the banks, situations could arise where farmers receive "zero compensation".

There might be situations where seized farms are insolvent, in which case the government would have to pay the banks the balance of what is owed by the farmers whose land they are seizing. This scenario is already permissible under the current Constitution and does not require an amendment of any law.

Third, the government will awaken to the realisation of the extremely complex technical headaches of expropriating land without compensation, by which time land reform will have stalled altogether.

This will lead to another wave of impatience that will seek to implement further draconian reforms to allow the government to seize land with impunity. We saw this in Zimbabwe when commercial farmers took the Zimbabwean government to court over land seizures. The courts were inundated with litigation that would have taken the government an entire generation to resolve, so in a moment of madness in 2003 the constitution was amended to nullify all those cases. In that instance, the Zimbabwean government wanted to get rid of the headaches that emerged from land seizures and wiped out $10bn in land value.

With the benefit of the Zimbabwean experience, most of which all too many South Africans are quick to ignore and dismiss, we learn an important lesson that needs to be the hallmark of land reform thinking in SA. This lesson is that there is no such thing as expropriation without compensation in a quasi-capitalist economy. The history of land expropriation under apartheid has left a sore wound in our society, which certainly needs to be healed. However, the enduring principle of compensation in contemporary economics serves as an important reference point.

If the government seizes private property for free, someone somewhere within the economy will have to pay, whether directly through the loss of current and future on-farm job opportunities, or export revenues, or through protracted economic decline that will erode the purchasing power of money, or losses in pensions and savings, or deindustrialisation that will destroy future economic growth and off-farm job opportunities for the current generation.

• The authors are agricultural economists.