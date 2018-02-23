An impossible policy that would erode property rights

Government, for its part, lacks the resources to match the scale that agriculture would need. Far from driving production, expropriation without compensation would deal it a severe blow.

Food security would inevitably suffer. This is not just because of the decline in domestic production but because agricultural products earn considerable foreign exchange. This plays a key role in bringing in foreign exchange and balancing SA’s national accounts. This in turn is important for SA’s overall food security, as the country needs to import a large part of its food needs, not least staples like rice and wheat. The Agriculture Department reports that in 2016 exports from the agricultural sector earned SA R97.9bn, while imports cost R82.4bn.

These numbers represent a healthy surplus. Should the sector’s ability to export be undermined, the consequences would be severe. Rapidly rising demand for imported foodstuffs would strain SA’s ability to manage its balance of payments and would spur inflation domestically. Heightened food insecurity, particularly for the poor, would be the result.

The objectives articulated by the president simply do not work with one another. The consequences would be as dire as they are predictable. Far from being the art of the possible, they are a venture into the impossible.

Sadly, by taking this course of action, Ramaphosa’s government would probably also undermine the goodwill and confidence that has greeted his rise to power. Without question, it would herald a new wave of uncertainty across the economy – after all, if property rights were abridged to allow landholdings to be targeted, what else would in time become vulnerable?

Perhaps most concerning is that by placing expropriation without compensation at the forefront of the land reform agenda, Ramaphosa has diverted attention from the real and serious issues afflicting SA’s initiatives in this regard. Government’s own commission into the impact of transformative legislation, chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, rejected the idea that compensation requirements have been a significant hindrance.

Fortunately, there is abundant evidence about what has gone wrong to enable government and its stakeholders in the sector to take meaningful action. Attention should rather be given to reconceptualising project design, to capacitating and upskilling the land-reform bureaucracy, to providing useful post-settlement support, and to combating corruption. Property rights need to be respected, and extended to those denied them in the past. Nowhere is this more necessary than in respect of those aspirant farmers, beneficiaries of land reform efforts, who have been made tenants of the state rather than being given title to their land.

Ramaphosa is correct on one thing: agriculture has a large and important role to play in SA’s economy. That is, if its realities are accepted for what they are, and policy reflects the art of the possible.

• Corrigan is a policy fellow at the Institute of Race Relations.