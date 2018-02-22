The return of trust and better tax morality will benefit SA

The current undercollection of South African Revenue Service’s (SARS) revenue, prompts the question whether South Africans are paying their taxes that are due or whether there is perhaps a silent rebellion due to a lack of trust.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his state of the nation address, stressed the importance of taxpayers when it came to regaining trust in SARS. This will ultimately result in an increase in revenue collection.

Ramaphosa is to appoint a commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at SARS in order to restore the high regard in which SARS was held by taxpayers. The government "will take steps to stabilise and strengthen vital institutions" such as SARS, he said.

However, must SARS take all the blame for the low tax morality? Ramaphosa highlighted that "tax morality is reliant on an implicit contract between taxpayers and government", and an essential part of this contract is that "state spending provides value for money and is free from corruption".

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba remarked in his budget speech that "tax morality is a crucial component of a healthy democracy". In recent years, the trust of South Africans in government has been eroded due to the lack of good governance, and by corruption and wasteful spending. This is a direct result of the perception of poor governance and negative reporting in the media, where it was alleged that certain influential people had enriched themselves with government monies and had received preferential treatment from SARS.

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane welcomed the inquiry and said it would assist in clarifying misinterpreted issues and negative publicity that had smashed the legitimacy of SARS, which was committed to its role as an efficient revenue authority. The inquiry would "assist SARS employees and its leadership to identify additional areas which seek focus and improvement". SARS would give its full co-operation during this inquiry.

The government will focus on spending and improve the governance in state-owned enterprises and hold ministers and executives to account for misconduct, fraud and inappropriate spending.

Gigaba held that the government would respond to the Davis tax committee’s report on tax administration and introduce draft legislation "to give effect to some of its recommendations, including those on the accountability of SARS to the minister of finance, and the establishment of a supervisory board, as well as measures to strengthen the Office of the Ombud".

Taxpayers want their taxes to be used to increase service delivery, healthcare facilities, roads and infrastructure and rebel against the continual bailouts of state-owned enterprises that cannot fund their own operations due to mismanagement and corruption. Taxpayers want the government to hold people to account who waste tax revenue and are guilty of corruption, nepotism and poor governance.

Taxpayers support the payment of taxes where it is clear that the government uses this money for improving the lives of all South Africans and building a strong economy to encourage foreign investors and for reducing national debt.

This return of trust and improved tax morality will be evident as the undertakings to improve our systems take shape.

• Loftie-Eaton is a member of the SAICA Tax Administration Committee, head of external tax reporting and TAA Risk at FirstRand Group Tax.