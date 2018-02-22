Opinion

TAX POLICY PROPOSALS

Budget quite balanced, and not as radical as SA has seen in the past

Given the tough economic circumstances that we are facing, the budget in general provides a glimmer of hope for all South African, writes Pieter Faber

22 February 2018 - 06:06 Pieter Faber
President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the foreground, is shown seated next to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in Parliament on February 21 2018 ahead of Gigaba's budget speech . Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the foreground, is shown seated next to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in Parliament on February 21 2018 ahead of Gigaba's budget speech . Picture: GCIS

The finance minister delivered what he referred to as a "tough, but hopeful" budget and we couldn’t agree more.

The budget was quite balanced and moderate – definitely not as radical as we’ve seen in the past.

In preparation of the budget, the Treasury took into account public comment as well as reports from the Davis tax committee. These are the reasons SA’s budget process was ranked as number one in the world (alongside New Zealand) for transparency and public consultation.

While the budget was moderate, as noted, what is of concern is the growing debt levels and debt-servicing costs with no clear plan as to how this will be reduced.

A projected debt-to-GDP ratio of 56.2% in 2022-23 (initially estimated at 60%) is a major concern, especially given that it was 41.1% in 2013. The growing debt is not sustainable given the limited options to increase revenue and the slow economic growth rate. We hope to see concrete plans to tackle this in the near future.

The tax policy proposals are expected to result in an overall increase in certain taxes and levies, which will raise an additional R36bn in revenue.

Some of the more significant tax policy proposals are:

Although it has been "predicted" for the past few years, but did not materialise until now, the VAT rate will increase from 14% to 15%, with effect from April 1, which is expected to raise an additional R22.9bn in revenue. It is felt that an increase in the VAT rate will have the least harmful effect on economic growth.

Obviously there are concerns regarding the effect of the increased rate on lower income earners. However, based on the information provided, the increase in the VAT rate will have the biggest effect on higher income earners, given that 85% of VAT revenue is contributed by the wealthiest 30% of households.

An overall 52c/l increase in fuel levies is proposed, made up of a 22c/l increase in the general fuel levy and 30c/l on the road accident fund levy, both effective from April 4. This is likely to have an inflationary effect on the economy given the knock-on effect on the cost of transport, which translates into an increase in the cost of goods to the consumer. It is estimated that this will raise an additional R1.2bn in revenue.

Currently, the dutiable value of estates are taxed at a flat rate of 20%. This is set to change as the 20% rate will apply to the value of the estate up to R30m. The dutiable value of an estate exceeding R30m will be taxed at a rate of 25%. This change will become effective from March 1 and is expected to raise R150m in revenue.

Similarly, in respect of donations exceeding R30m, donations tax will be imposed at 25% instead of the current flat rate of 20%.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his annual budget speech in Parliament on February 21 2018. Here are the highlights. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

A 6% to 10% increase in excise duties on alcoholic beverages and an 8.5% increase in duties on tobacco products potentially raise R4.3bn in additional revenue.

Personal income tax contributed R482bn of the total tax collections of R1.217 trillion — 38% of total tax revenue in the 2017-18 period. Given that personal income tax rates had increased over the past few years, a decision was taken to retain the highest rate of 45%, which compared to other countries, is relatively high.

It was notable that despite increases in tax rates in prior years, overall personal income tax collection is estimated at R21.1bn less than budgeted. Among the factors that are thought to contribute to this are lower bonus payments, lower salary increases, job losses and potential tax avoidance in response to the increasing tax rates and limited relief. In addition, the decline is possibly the result of the overall effect on tax morality and taxpayer compliance when overburdening taxpayers.

As was the case in the prior year, there is minimal relief provided for "bracket creep", especially in respect of higher income earners — with no adjustment made in the top four tax brackets and below-inflation adjustments in the bottom three. The additional tax expected from this lack of relief for bracket creep is R6.8bn.

Staying with higher-income earners, or "wealthy individuals" as they are referred to by the Treasury, there is increased ad valorem excise duties on luxury goods (such as motor vehicles and smartphones), as well as higher estate duties.

The primary tax threshold has increased to R78,150 in 2018-19 (2017-18: R75 750).

Increases in the plastic bag levy, the motor vehicle emissions tax and the levy on incandescent light bulbs have also been proposed as a means to promote eco- friendly choices.

The Carbon Tax Bill was adopted in 2017 and carbon tax is expected to be implemented from January 1 2019.

Given the tough economic circumstances that we are facing, the budget in general provides a glimmer of hope for all South Africans. So, the minister was right — tough, but hopeful indeed!

With Somaya Khaki

Faber is the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants’ senior executive: tax and legislation. Khaki is project director: tax.

