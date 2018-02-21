While growing in demand, cobalt is no petroleum, and the DRC should be cautious

Black Panther’s depiction of an African kingdom that used resource wealth to become the most advanced society on earth is enticing because it’s superficially plausible. Five of the 10 richest countries on the planet are oil states; the glittering skyline of Wakanda’s capital Birnin Zana resembles few places so much as the skyscraper forests of Dubai, Doha and Riyadh. So why shouldn’t life imitate art?

There are three reasons to be cautious about the prospects for cobalt to follow vibranium’s path.

Material matters

One thing stands out about the countries that have grown super-rich on resource wealth: They’re all petro-states.

Centuries of copper mining have only raised Chile to the level of Kazakhstan and Croatia in purchasing-power terms. Indonesia’s world-beating endowments of gold, coal, nickel, tin and copper have resulted in an income per capita somewhere between Albania and Tunisia.

One reason for that contrast is that it’s seriously difficult to find substitutes for petroleum. The transition from fossil fuel to electric vehicles, from which cobalt hopes to benefit, could be one of the most wrenching changes global commodity markets have ever seen.

While it’s hard to find an alternative to cobalt, it’s no petroleum. The most likely way the world will escape potential shortages will come down to tweaking battery chemistry to reduce consumption of the metal. That won’t help the Congolese hoping to profit from increased sales.