Three key tax issues to watch out for in the budget

Personal taxpayers, with the exception of low-income earners, should probably not expect the finance minister to adjust personal income tax brackets and rebates to fully cater for the effect of inflation — even if your salary is worth less as a result of inflation, you should probably not be hoping for your effective tax rate to come down to compensate.

Here are three other things to look out for in the budget, each of which will have a major effect for employees and employers alike:

1. National Health Insurance — One of the big will-he-or-won’t-he questions the finance minister faces is whether to do away with the modest tax credit taxpayers receive for their medical aid payments. The government is eyeing an estimated R25bn in funds from scrapping these tax credits, to be used to fund the incoming National Health Insurance scheme.

Many expected Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to announce this move in his medium-term budget policy statement in October 2017, but he held back. The move is likely to be contentious since a Treasury analysis shows that 56% of the total credits claimed in 2014-’15 accrued to about 1.9-million taxpayers with a taxable income below R300,000. The medical aid credit makes decent healthcare affordable to millions of people who might not otherwise be able to afford it. Taking it away could have dire consequences for the health of millions of lower-income South Africans and put even more strain on an already pressured public healthcare system.

2. Travel reimbursements and allowances — Travel reimbursements have long been a pain point for many employers and employees. Up to February 28 2018, a portion of an employee’s travel costs was treated as remuneration when:

• The per-kilometre rate used to calculate the travel reimbursement was greater than the South African Revenue Service (SARS)-prescribed rate per kilometre;

• An employee is reimbursed for more than 12,000 business kilometres during the tax year; and

• The reimbursement value was greater than the prescribed maximum number of business kilometres (12,000 km for 2018) multiplied by the prescribed rate per kilometre (R3.55 for 2018).