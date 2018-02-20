How high court ruling finally gives mining communities a voice

These tear at the fabric of the communities, who continue struggling to obtain benefit from the mineral resources secured beneath their land.

The irony for such communities is that despite bearing these burdens, their voices have been consistently undervalued and often ignored in the drafting of key mining legislation and regulations.

Zwane’s 2017 charter was no exception. In fact, this was the third version of the charter published since 2004, in terms of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act 28 of 2002.

That act is partly premised on recognising the need to promote development and social upliftment of mining-affected communities and to bring about more equitable access to SA’s mineral resources. The charter is required to give effect to these objectives.

The act and the charter are together intended to breathe life into the prescripts of the Constitution, which itself makes explicit reference to transforming access to SA’s mineral resources, which by law belong to and must benefit all people of the country.

It is unnecessary to look far into the past to understand why a commitment to tackling this particular historical inequality was deemed worthy of its own constitutional mention. No less a body than the Truth and Reconciliation Commission determined that the mining industry helped provide the foundation for, and was a primary beneficiary of, the apartheid regime.

This set the stage for the role many mining communities are forced to continue to play, battling for even a small portion of SA’s fabulous mineral wealth. This is not enough.

The 2017 charter committed to fixing this. But the process of developing this charter failed to ensure that mining communities across the country had the opportunity to help shape the minister’s understanding of the effects of the industry he regulates. The 2017 charter, like those before it, therefore had little hope of changing these circumstances.

This matters to mining-affected communities, which often seek not to prevent mining, although surely their consent should be a pre-requisite to the granting of any mining licence that affects the land and lives of the residents there, but simply to have a real say in their own development and to benefit from mining that occurs on their land.